Middletown Police Investigate Fatal Crash

Middletown – On December 3, 2018 at approximately 1:04pm, Middletown Twp. Police responded to the area of Middletown Lincroft Road and Storm Road for a report of a motor vehicle crash.

Upon arrival, officers determined that the crash involved a single motor vehicle that struck a commercial riding mower. The crash occurred on the southbound lanes of the roadway. The operator of the landscaping equipment, whose name is not being released at this time, sustained fatal injuries. The driver of the vehicle did not sustain any injuries in the crash. The driver’s information is not being released at this time. As a result of the crash, Middletown Lincroft Road, between Hill Road and Bryna Drive, was temporarily shut down. The crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Ptl. Michael Reuter of the Middletown Twp. Police Traffic Safety Unit at (732) 615-2046.