APNewsBreak: Miss America seeks ouster of 3 states’ leaders

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — The Miss America Organization has widened its purge of state officials who have opposed the national leadership, terminating the licenses of New Jersey, New York and Florida.

So far, eight states could have their pageant leadership replaced. The Associated Press obtained revocation letters from two of the states and confirmed with leaders of a third that it had been revoked as well. Earlier this year, it moved against Georgia, West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Tennessee, and Colorado’s leaders quit in protest. The targeted states have 10 days to appeal to Miss America’s executive committee. The turmoil involved a revolt by dozens of states this summer against the national leadership of the pageant headed by former Fox News host Gretchen Carlson. State officials say their dissatisfaction stems not from the elimination of swimsuits, but by the way Carlson and CEO Regina Hopper ran the organization since taking over in January. The Miss America Organization did not immediately comment.