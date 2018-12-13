Atlantic City mayor skips council meeting after raid

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Atlantic City Mayor Frank Gilliam Jr. has failed to show up to his first City Council meeting since his home was raided by federal agents, despite his office saying he was scheduled to attend.

The Press of Atlantic City reports Council President Marty Small Sr. declined to comment on Gilliam during Wednesday’s meeting, saying no one from council was going to “kick people while they’re down.” FBI and IRS agents searched Gilliam’s home Dec. 3, removing boxes and computer equipment. Authorities didn’t say what they were searching for, and no charges stemming from the raid have been filed. Gilliam did not return a call seeking comment after Wednesday’s meeting. Both Gilliam and Councilman Jeffree Fauntleroy II pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges in connection to a casino brawl last month.