Radio Daddy’s Top Albums of 2018

Kamasi Washington – Heaven and Earth Laibach – The Sound of Music Leon Bridges – Good Thing Billy F. Gibbons – The Big Bad Blues Paul Simon – In the Blue Light Klaus Schulze – Silhouettes Paul McCartney – Egypt Station Elvis Costello and the Imposters – Look Now Sting & Shaggy – 44/876 Gorillaz – The Now Now

Top Reissues/Historical Albums

Bob Dylan – More Blood, More Tracks: The Bootleg Series Vol. 14

Kate Bush – Remastered in Vinyl IV

John Coltrane – Both Directions at Once: The Lost Album

Simon & Garfunkel – Bridge Over Troubled Water (MFSL UD1S 45 RPM LP)

Henry Mancini – Two for the Road (Complete Original Soundtrack)

It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas

JD MacPherson – Socks!

Tarja – From Spirits and Ghosts (Score for a Dark Christmas)