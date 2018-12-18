Jeff Raspe’s Best of 2018

In alphabetical order

Albert Hammond Jr – Francis Trouble
Alejandro Escovedo – The Crossing
American Aquarium – Things Change
Anderson East – Encore
Arthur Buck – Arthur Buck
Belly – Dove
Bird Streets – Bird Streets
Brian Fallon – Sleepwalkers
Buffalo Tom – Quiet And Peace
Dawes – Passwords
Death By Unga Bunga – So Far So Good So Cool
Dentist – Night Swimming
Dumptruck – Wrecked
Echo & The Bunnymen – The Stars, The Oceans & The Moon
Elvis Costello & The Imposters – Look Now
Frank Turner – Be More Kind
Glen Hansard – Between Two Shores
Glorietta – Glorietta
Graham Parker – Cloud Symbols
Grant-Lee Phillips – Widdershins
Hodera – Besides
Hollie Cook – Vessel Of Love
Ike Reilly – Crooked Love
J Mascis – Elastic Days
Jack Drag – Jack Drag
James Maddock – If It Ain’t Fixed Don’t Break It
Jeff Tweedy – Warm
Jeffrey Gaines – Alright
John Butler Trio – Home
Johnny Marr – Call The Comet
Lowlight – Born To Run
Marcus King Band – Carolina Confessions
Matthew Sweet – Wicked System Of Things
Mercy Union – The Quarry
Michael McDermott – Out From Under
Mike Edel – Thresholds
Mumford & Sons – Delta
Paul Weller – True Meanings
Pete Yorn & Scarlett Johansson – Apart EP
Phoebe Bridgers – Stranger In The Alps
Rayland Baxter – Wide Awake
Red Wanting Blue – The Wanting
Rhett Miller – The Messenger
Richard Thompson – 13 Rivers
Rod Picott – Out Past The Wires
Scars On 45 – Satellite Town
Skyeline – Something about Your Basement
Sloan – 12
Sonic Blume – Sonic Blume EP and Beach Karma EP
Sunflower Bean – Twentytwo In Blue
Superchunk – What A Time To Be Alive
The Accidentals – Odyssey
The Alarm – Equals
The Ballroom Thieves – Paper Crown EP
The Grip Weeds – Trip Around The Sun
The Interrupters – Fight The Good Fight
The Magpie Salute – High Water 1
The National Reserve – Hotel La Grange
The Paper Jets – Everyday Forever
The Ratchets – First Light
The RocknRoll HiFives – Re-introducing The RocknRoll HiFives
The Sunshine Boys – Blue Music
They Might Be Giants – I Like Fun
Titus Andronicus – A Productive Cough
Val Emmich – Autobio Part 2
Various Artists – 3×4 (Bangles/Dream Syndicate/Rain Parade/Three O’Clock)
White Denim – Performance
Willie Nile – Children Of Paradise