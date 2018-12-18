Jeff Raspe’s Best of 2018

Listen Online
|Time
|Artist
|Title
|Buy
|2:26 AM
|Band of Horses
|The Funeral
|iTunes | Amazon
|2:17 AM
|Midnight North w/ Bob Weir & Phil
|The Music Never Stopped live
|iTunes | Amazon
|2:10 AM
|R.E.M.
|Aftermath
|iTunes | Amazon
|2:01 AM
|Robert Plant w/ Chrissie Hynde
|Bluebirds Over The Mountain
|iTunes | Amazon
|1:57 AM
|The Doughboys
|Too Little Too Late
|iTunes | Amazon
|1:53 AM
|Maggie Rogers
|Light On
|iTunes | Amazon
|1:49 AM
|Citizen Cope
|Justice
|iTunes | Amazon
|1:44 AM
|Johnny Marr & The Healers
|Down On The Corner
|iTunes | Amazon
|1:41 AM
|Doyle Bramhall II
|Live Forever
|iTunes | Amazon
|1:27 AM
|The Accidentals
|Heavy Flag
|iTunes | Amazon
|1:24 AM
|Velvet Starlings
|Borrowed Time
|iTunes | Amazon
|1:16 AM
|Starcrawler
|Hollywood Ending
|iTunes | Amazon
|1:08 AM
|David Mayfield
|On Christmas Eve
|iTunes | Amazon
|1:04 AM
|Kris Gruen
|Body In Motion
|iTunes | Amazon
|1:01 AM
|Ben Harper
|Wicked Man
|iTunes | Amazon
|12:58 AM
|Freeman
|The English And Western Stallion
|iTunes | Amazon
|12:54 AM
|Elvis Costello and the Imposters
|Mr And Mrs Hush
|iTunes | Amazon
|12:50 AM
|Castlecomer
|Fire Alarm
|iTunes | Amazon
|12:47 AM
|Blitzen Trapper
|Stolen Hearts
|iTunes | Amazon
|12:43 AM
|Baskery
|Cactus Baby
|iTunes | Amazon
|12:38 AM
|Dramarama
|Anything Anything
|iTunes | Amazon
|12:34 AM
|Joe Jackson
|Friend Better
|iTunes | Amazon
|12:31 AM
|Matthew Sweet
|Electric Guitar
|iTunes | Amazon
|12:27 AM
|Hot Tuna
|Hot Jelly Roll Blues
|iTunes | Amazon
|12:23 AM
|The Kinks
|People Take Pictures Of Eachother
|iTunes | Amazon
|12:20 AM
|The Strumbellas
|Salvation
|iTunes | Amazon
|12:17 AM
|Current Swell
|Cursed
|iTunes | Amazon
|12:13 AM
|Night Marcher
|Mistakes
|iTunes | Amazon
|12:08 AM
|Ry Cooder
|Shrinking Man
|iTunes | Amazon
|12:05 AM
|7Horse
|Shining Light
|iTunes | Amazon
|12:01 AM
|Sweet Spirit
|Touch
|iTunes | Amazon
|11:58 PM
|Broken Bells
|Shelter
|iTunes | Amazon
|11:55 PM
|Guided By Voices
|My Angel
|iTunes | Amazon
|11:49 PM
|The Lemonheads
|Old Man Blank
|iTunes | Amazon
|11:44 PM
|Ferentz And The Felons
|Hudson County
|iTunes | Amazon
|11:41 PM
|The Specials
|Vote For Me
|iTunes | Amazon
|11:36 PM
|Conor Oberst
|LAX
|iTunes | Amazon
|11:27 PM
|The Dream Syndicate
|You Are My Friend
|iTunes | Amazon
|11:22 PM
|Swervedriver
|The Lonely Crowd Fades Into The Air
|iTunes | Amazon
|11:18 PM
|The Grip Weeds
|Truth Behind The Lie
|iTunes | Amazon
|11:15 PM
|Deal Casino
|Happy People
|iTunes | Amazon
|11:11 PM
|The Vansaders
|Kiss The Bottle
|iTunes | Amazon
|11:07 PM
|Jeff Tweedy
|Some Birds
|iTunes | Amazon
|11:03 PM
|Hodera
|For The Best
|iTunes | Amazon
|10:59 PM
|Kurt Deemer Band
|Shadows Pass
|iTunes | Amazon
|10:52 PM
|Hamish Anderson
|Breaking Down
|iTunes | Amazon
|10:46 PM
|The Weeklings
|Running Away
|iTunes | Amazon
|10:42 PM
|Chris Robinson
|40 Days
|iTunes | Amazon
|10:38 PM
|Los Lobos
|On Main Street
|iTunes | Amazon
|10:33 PM
|Bruce Springsteen
|If I Should Fall Behind live
|iTunes | Amazon
|10:30 PM
|The Avett Brothers
|Roses And Sacrifice
|iTunes | Amazon
|10:26 PM
|John Butler Trio
|Tell Me Why
|iTunes | Amazon
|10:20 PM
|Pedro The Lion
|Yellow Bike
|iTunes | Amazon
|10:16 PM
|Nick Lowe
|Christmas At The Airport
|iTunes | Amazon
|10:09 PM
|The Cure
|Pictures of You
|iTunes | Amazon
|10:05 PM
|David Bowie
|You Will Set The World On Fire
|iTunes | Amazon
|10:02 PM
|The Struts
|Who Am I?
|iTunes | Amazon
|9:58 PM
|The Cerny Brothers
|Nightburn
|iTunes | Amazon
|9:54 PM
|Derek & The Dominoes
|Roll It Over
|iTunes | Amazon
|9:49 PM
|Jose James
|Kissing My Love
|iTunes | Amazon
|9:43 PM
|Eagles of Death Metal
|I Got A Feeling Just Nineteen
|iTunes | Amazon
|9:35 PM
|Stone Temple Pilots
|Meadow
|iTunes | Amazon
|9:31 PM
|Paul Weller
|Mayfly The Reflex Revision
|iTunes | Amazon
|9:26 PM
|The Revivalists
|Change
|iTunes | Amazon
|9:21 PM
|Mumford And Sons
|Beloved
|iTunes | Amazon
|9:17 PM
|Hozier
|Take Me To Church
|iTunes | Amazon
|9:09 PM
|Mike Zito
|First Class Life
|iTunes | Amazon
|9:00 PM
|The Verbs
|Simple Kind Of Girl
|iTunes | Amazon
|8:55 PM
|Mark Knopfler
|Back On The Dance Floor
|iTunes | Amazon
|8:47 PM
|Jace Everett
|Bad Things
|iTunes | Amazon
|8:44 PM
|Charlie Mars
|Beach Town
|iTunes | Amazon
|8:39 PM
|Keith Richards
|Whip It Up
|iTunes | Amazon
|8:34 PM
|Chris Isaak
|Wicked Game
|iTunes | Amazon
|8:30 PM
|Rhett Miller
|The Human Condition
|iTunes | Amazon
|8:25 PM
|Bob Marley & The Wailers
|Lively Up Yourself
|iTunes | Amazon
|8:20 PM
|Broken Baby
|Pass The Acetone
|iTunes | Amazon
|8:18 PM
|The Shins
|Wonderful Christmastime
|iTunes | Amazon
|8:14 PM
|Alejandro Escovedo
|Outlaw For You
|iTunes | Amazon
|8:10 PM
|The Good The Bad And The Queen
|Merrie Land
|iTunes | Amazon
|7:59 PM
|7Horse
|Victorious
|iTunes | Amazon
|7:57 PM
|Black Rebel Motorcycle Club
|Weapon Of Choice
|iTunes | Amazon
|7:47 PM
|Lera Lynn w/ Dylan LeBlanc
|What Is Love
|iTunes | Amazon
|7:44 PM
|Neil Young
|Comes A Time
|iTunes | Amazon
|7:38 PM
|Richard Ashcroft
|Money Money
|iTunes | Amazon
|7:34 PM
|Spoon
|Sister Jack
|iTunes | Amazon
|7:30 PM
|Tom Petty
|Gainesville
|iTunes | Amazon
|6:59 PM
|The Record Company
|Rita Mae Young
|iTunes | Amazon
|6:46 PM
|Fountains Of Wayne
|Someone To Love
|iTunes | Amazon
|6:37 PM
|The Decemberists
|Traveling On
|iTunes | Amazon
|6:33 PM
|The 88
|Coming Home
|iTunes | Amazon
|6:28 PM
|Raul Malo
|Living for Today
|iTunes | Amazon
|6:25 PM
|KT Tunstall
|Little Red Thread
|iTunes | Amazon
|6:13 PM
|Mark Lanegan
|Fire And Brimstone
|iTunes | Amazon
|6:10 PM
|The Bangles
|Talking In My Sleep
|iTunes | Amazon
|6:00 PM
|Chris Isaak
|Dry Your Eyes
|iTunes | Amazon
|5:55 PM
|Rob Dickinson
|End Of The World
|iTunes | Amazon
|5:46 PM
|Jethro Tull
|Teacher
|iTunes | Amazon
|5:42 PM
|Johnny Marr
|Hi Hello
|iTunes | Amazon
|5:36 PM
|The Dandy Warhols
|Be Alright
|iTunes | Amazon
|5:31 PM
|Joe Jackson
|The Band Wore Blue Shirts
|iTunes | Amazon
|5:19 PM
|Sunflower Bean
|Come For Me
|iTunes | Amazon
|5:15 PM
|Talking Heads
|Once In A Lifetime
|iTunes | Amazon
|5:11 PM
|Mason Jennings
|Lonely Road
|iTunes | Amazon
|5:07 PM
|The Magpie Salute
|Color Blind
|iTunes | Amazon
|4:57 PM
|The Rolling Stones
|Tumbling Dice
|iTunes | Amazon
|4:52 PM
|Los Lobos
|Burn It Down
|iTunes | Amazon
|4:44 PM
|Glorietta
|Golden Lonesome
|iTunes | Amazon
|4:40 PM
|Maggie Rogers
|Light On
|iTunes | Amazon
|4:35 PM
|Cocteau Twins, The
|Winter Wonderland
|iTunes | Amazon
|4:32 PM
|Scars On 45
|Mad Little Thing Called Love
|iTunes | Amazon
|4:28 PM
|Gomez
|See The World
|iTunes | Amazon
|4:22 PM
|Wall of Voodoo
|Mexican Radio
|iTunes | Amazon
|4:18 PM
|Citizen Cope
|Justice
|iTunes | Amazon
|4:12 PM
|Doyle Bramhall II w/ Norah Jones
|Searching For Love
|iTunes | Amazon
|4:09 PM
|Shannon McNally
|Memory Of A Ghost
|iTunes | Amazon
|4:00 PM
|Bruce Springsteen
|Promised Land
|iTunes | Amazon
|3:54 PM
|Jesse Sykes & The Sweet Hereafter
|The Dreaming Dead
|iTunes | Amazon
|3:50 PM
|PJ Harvey
|You Said Something
|iTunes | Amazon
|3:46 PM
|Barns Courtney
|Fire
|iTunes | Amazon
|3:42 PM
|The Kooks
|Believe
|iTunes | Amazon
|3:37 PM
|Trapper Schoepp
|What You Do To Her
|iTunes | Amazon
|3:33 PM
|The Wood Brothers
|Happiness Jones
|iTunes | Amazon
|3:29 PM
|Willie Nile
|Game Of Fools live
|iTunes | Amazon
|3:24 PM
|Mulebone
|Room To Move live
|iTunes | Amazon
|3:18 PM
|The Accidentals
|Heavy Flag
|iTunes | Amazon
|3:14 PM
|Ben Harper
|Diamonds On The Inside
|iTunes | Amazon