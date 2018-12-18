Michele McBride’s Top 10 Albums of 2018

  1. Brian Fallon – Sleepwalkers
  2. They Might Be Giants – I Like Fun
  3. Elvis Costello and the Imposters-Look Now
  4. Willie Nile – Children Of Paradise
  5. Anderson East – Encore
  6. Pete Yorn & Scarlett Johansson-Apart
  7. Marcus King Band – Carolina Confessions
  8. Dawes – Passwords
  9. The Alarm – Equals
  10. Glen Hansard – Between Two Shores