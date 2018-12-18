Rich Robinson’s Top 10 Albums of 2018

  1. Johnny Marr – Call the Comet
  2. The Magpie Salute – High Water
  3. The Kooks – Let’s Go Sunshine
  4. Leon Bridges – Good Thing
  5. Dawes – Passwords
  6. Jayhawks – Back Roads and Abandoned Motels
  7. Ike Reilly – Crooked Love
  8. The Record Company – All of this Life
  9. Velvet Starlings – Velvet Starlings
  10. Gorillaz – The Now Now