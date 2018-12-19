ADAM BROS. FARMING, INC. RECALLS RED AND GREEN LEAF LETTUCE AND CAULIFLOWER BECAUSE OF POSSIBLE HEALTH RISK

Adam Bros. Farming, Inc. of Santa Maria, California is recalling red leaf lettuce, green leaf

lettuce and cauliflower harvested on November 27 through 30, 2018 out of an abundance of

caution, because it may be contaminated with Escherichia coli O157:H7 bacteria (E. Coli

O157:H7).

None of the recalled product has tested positive for E. coli O157:H7.

No illnesses have been reported.

Adam Bros. Farming, Inc. feels a strong commitment to its customers and has worked for years

to provide a safe and healthy food supply. Out of an abundance of caution, Adam Bros.

Farming, Inc. is initiating this voluntary recall in cooperation with the FDA. The recall involves

produce harvested between November 27, 2018 and November 30, 2018, grown in particular

fields. It does not involve all of Adam Bros. Farming, Inc.’s products.

As of 12/13/2018 Adam Bros. Farming, Inc. has notified its effected customers of all product

that was recalled, asking that the product not be eaten, sold, or transferred. Furthermore, Adam

Bros. Farming, Inc. asked that its customers notify the downline chain of custody to insure a full

recall.

Cauliflower was distributed to wholesalers in AZ, CA, IL, LA, MD, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA.

Tijuana, Mexico, and Canada ; red and green leaf lettuce was distributed to wholesalers in CA,

CO, OR, TX, PA, WA, and Canada; red leaf lettuce only was distributed to a wholesaler in MN,

and Tijuana, Mexico.

Recalled product may be identified as follows:

Red Leaf Lettuce – Adam Bros. Family Farms Label:

Carton Tag Numbers:

204-27245 331-18, 253-27267 331-18, 204-27267 331-18, 203-27267 331-18, 253-27267 332-

18, 204-27267 332-18

Pallet Tag Numbers:

1635961,1635962,1635977,1635978,1635979,1635980,1635981,1635982,1635983,1635984,163

5985,

635986,1635988,1635989,1635990,1635991,1636104,1636105,1636106,1636107,1636108,1636

109,

1636110,1636111,1636120,1636121,1636173,1636174,1636175,1636176,1636177,1636178,163

6179,

1636187,1636188,1636189,1636190,1636234,1636235,1636236,1636237,1636238,1636239,163

6240,

1636241,1636242,1636243,1636297,1636298,1636299,1636300,1636301,1636302,1636303,163

6304,

1636305,1636306,1636376,1636377,1636378,1636379,1636380,1636381,1636382,1636492,163

6493, 1636494,1636495,1636496,1636497,1636498,1636499,1636500

Green Leaf Lettuce – Adam Bros. Family Farms Label:

Carton Tag Numbers:

204-27247 331-18, 253-27268 331-18, 204-27268 331-18, 204-27268 331-18, 204-27268 332-

18

Pallet Tag Numbers:

1635842,1635843,1635844,1635845,1635846,1635847,1635848,1635849,1635850,1635851,163

5872,

1635873,1635874,1635875,1635876,1635877,1635878,1635879,1635880,1635881,1635951,163

5952,

1635953,1635954,1635955,1635956,1635957,1635958,1635959,1635960,1635963,1635964,163

5965,

1635966,1635967,1635968,1635969,1635970,1635971,1635972,1635973,1635974,1635975,163

5976,

1636062,1636063,1636064,1636065,1636066,1636067,1636068,1636069,1636070,1636071,163

6101,

1636102,1636103,1636112,1636113,1636114,1636115,1636116,1636117,1636118,1636119,163

6180,

1636181,1636182,1636183,1636184,1636185,1636186,1636373,1636374,1636375,1636501,163

6502, 1636503,1636504,1636505,1636506,1636507,1636508,1636509

Cauliflower – Adam Bros. Family Farms Label:

Carton Tag Numbers:

203-27263 331-18, 203-27263 333-18, 203-27263 334-18, 204-27268 332-18, 203-27268 334-

18, 203-27263 332-18, 203-27263 334-18

Pallet Tag Numbers:

1635882,1635883,1635884,1635885,1636072,1636073,1636074,1636075,1636076,1636140,163

6141,

1636142,1636143,1636307,1636308,1636309,1636310,1636314,1636593,1636594,1636595,163

6596,

1636597,1636598,1636599,1636600,1636601,1636716,1636717,1636718,1636719,1636720,163

6924,

1636925,1636926,1636927,1637046,1637047,1637170,1637171,1635886,1635887,1636077,163

6078,

1636144,1636145,1636311,1636312,1636602,1636603,1636604,1636605,1636721,1636722,163

6928,

1636929,1637048,1637049,1637172,1637173,1635888,1636079,1636146,1636313,1636606,163

6607, 1636723,1636930,1637050,1637174

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that sediment from a reservoir near where the

produce was grown tested positive for E. coli O157:H7. Filtered and treated water from the

reservoir may have come in contact with the produce after it was harvested. None of the filtered,

treated water has tested positive for E. coli, all E. coli tests returning negative. This bacteria may

cause a diarrheal illness from which most healthy adults can recover completely within a week.

Some people can develop a form of kidney failure called Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome (HUS).

HUS is most likely to occur in young children and the elderly. The condition can lead to serious

kidney damage and even death.

Consumers who have purchased any of the referenced product are urged to return it to the place

of purchase or destroy it. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-805-925-

0339.

