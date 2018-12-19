ADAM BROS. FARMING, INC. RECALLS RED AND GREEN LEAF LETTUCE AND CAULIFLOWER BECAUSE OF POSSIBLE HEALTH RISK

Adam Bros. Farming, Inc. of Santa Maria, California is recalling red leaf lettuce, green leaf
lettuce and cauliflower harvested on November 27 through 30, 2018 out of an abundance of
caution, because it may be contaminated with Escherichia coli O157:H7 bacteria (E. Coli
O157:H7).
None of the recalled product has tested positive for E. coli O157:H7.
No illnesses have been reported.
Adam Bros. Farming, Inc. feels a strong commitment to its customers and has worked for years
to provide a safe and healthy food supply. Out of an abundance of caution, Adam Bros.
Farming, Inc. is initiating this voluntary recall in cooperation with the FDA. The recall involves
produce harvested between November 27, 2018 and November 30, 2018, grown in particular
fields. It does not involve all of Adam Bros. Farming, Inc.’s products.
As of 12/13/2018 Adam Bros. Farming, Inc. has notified its effected customers of all product
that was recalled, asking that the product not be eaten, sold, or transferred. Furthermore, Adam
Bros. Farming, Inc. asked that its customers notify the downline chain of custody to insure a full
recall.
Cauliflower was distributed to wholesalers in AZ, CA, IL, LA, MD, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA.
Tijuana, Mexico, and Canada ; red and green leaf lettuce was distributed to wholesalers in CA,
CO, OR, TX, PA, WA, and Canada; red leaf lettuce only was distributed to a wholesaler in MN,
and Tijuana, Mexico.
Recalled product may be identified as follows:
Red Leaf Lettuce – Adam Bros. Family Farms Label:
Carton Tag Numbers:
204-27245 331-18, 253-27267 331-18, 204-27267 331-18, 203-27267 331-18, 253-27267 332-
18, 204-27267 332-18
Pallet Tag Numbers:
1635961,1635962,1635977,1635978,1635979,1635980,1635981,1635982,1635983,1635984,163
5985,
635986,1635988,1635989,1635990,1635991,1636104,1636105,1636106,1636107,1636108,1636
109,
1636110,1636111,1636120,1636121,1636173,1636174,1636175,1636176,1636177,1636178,163
6179,
1636187,1636188,1636189,1636190,1636234,1636235,1636236,1636237,1636238,1636239,163
6240,
1636241,1636242,1636243,1636297,1636298,1636299,1636300,1636301,1636302,1636303,163
6304,
1636305,1636306,1636376,1636377,1636378,1636379,1636380,1636381,1636382,1636492,163
6493, 1636494,1636495,1636496,1636497,1636498,1636499,1636500
Green Leaf Lettuce – Adam Bros. Family Farms Label:
Carton Tag Numbers:
204-27247 331-18, 253-27268 331-18, 204-27268 331-18, 204-27268 331-18, 204-27268 332-
18
Pallet Tag Numbers:
1635842,1635843,1635844,1635845,1635846,1635847,1635848,1635849,1635850,1635851,163
5872,
1635873,1635874,1635875,1635876,1635877,1635878,1635879,1635880,1635881,1635951,163
5952,
1635953,1635954,1635955,1635956,1635957,1635958,1635959,1635960,1635963,1635964,163
5965,
1635966,1635967,1635968,1635969,1635970,1635971,1635972,1635973,1635974,1635975,163
5976,
1636062,1636063,1636064,1636065,1636066,1636067,1636068,1636069,1636070,1636071,163
6101,
1636102,1636103,1636112,1636113,1636114,1636115,1636116,1636117,1636118,1636119,163
6180,
1636181,1636182,1636183,1636184,1636185,1636186,1636373,1636374,1636375,1636501,163
6502, 1636503,1636504,1636505,1636506,1636507,1636508,1636509
Cauliflower – Adam Bros. Family Farms Label:
Carton Tag Numbers:
203-27263 331-18, 203-27263 333-18, 203-27263 334-18, 204-27268 332-18, 203-27268 334-
18, 203-27263 332-18, 203-27263 334-18
Pallet Tag Numbers:
1635882,1635883,1635884,1635885,1636072,1636073,1636074,1636075,1636076,1636140,163
6141,
1636142,1636143,1636307,1636308,1636309,1636310,1636314,1636593,1636594,1636595,163
6596,
1636597,1636598,1636599,1636600,1636601,1636716,1636717,1636718,1636719,1636720,163
6924,
1636925,1636926,1636927,1637046,1637047,1637170,1637171,1635886,1635887,1636077,163
6078,
1636144,1636145,1636311,1636312,1636602,1636603,1636604,1636605,1636721,1636722,163
6928,
1636929,1637048,1637049,1637172,1637173,1635888,1636079,1636146,1636313,1636606,163
6607, 1636723,1636930,1637050,1637174
The recall was initiated after it was discovered that sediment from a reservoir near where the
produce was grown tested positive for E. coli O157:H7. Filtered and treated water from the
reservoir may have come in contact with the produce after it was harvested. None of the filtered,
treated water has tested positive for E. coli, all E. coli tests returning negative. This bacteria may
cause a diarrheal illness from which most healthy adults can recover completely within a week.
Some people can develop a form of kidney failure called Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome (HUS).
HUS is most likely to occur in young children and the elderly. The condition can lead to serious
kidney damage and even death.
Consumers who have purchased any of the referenced product are urged to return it to the place
of purchase or destroy it. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-805-925-
0339.
