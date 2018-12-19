Fox’s Top 10 Albums of 2018

  1. Dispatch – Location 13
  2. Black Belt Eagle Scout – Mother of my Children
  3. Soccer Mommy – Clean
  4. First Aid Kit – Ruins
  5. Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever – Hope Downs
  6. boygenius – boygenius EP
  7. Low Cut Connie – Dirty Pictures (Part 2)
  8. Interrupters – Fight the Good Fight
  9. Courtney Barnett – Tell Me How You Really Feel
  10. Dentist – Night Swimming

 

And here are some videos from the albums:

Dispatch – Location 13 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abTV5RynsKg
Black Belt Eagle Scout – Mother of my Children https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LXsfiYigeg4
Soccer Mommy – Clean https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ouem6cFXJvA
First Aid Kit – Ruins https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wp3op-DYFG4
Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever – Hope Downs https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MdFztcoXl0I
boygenius – boygenius EP https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=26lVP_tg5fs
Low Cut Connie – Dirty Pictures (Part 2) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UrB1AXHhTig
Interrupters – Fight the Good Fight https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yq2jJLswL8I
Courtney Barnett – Tell Me How You Really Feel https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TISIPNpRuoY
Dentist – Night Swimming https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1pgV0_3_j6A