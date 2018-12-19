Fox’s Top 10 Albums of 2018

Dispatch – Location 13 Black Belt Eagle Scout – Mother of my Children Soccer Mommy – Clean First Aid Kit – Ruins Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever – Hope Downs boygenius – boygenius EP Low Cut Connie – Dirty Pictures (Part 2) Interrupters – Fight the Good Fight Courtney Barnett – Tell Me How You Really Feel Dentist – Night Swimming

And here are some videos from the albums:

Dispatch – Location 13 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abTV5RynsKg

Black Belt Eagle Scout – Mother of my Children https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LXsfiYigeg4

Soccer Mommy – Clean https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ouem6cFXJvA

First Aid Kit – Ruins https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wp3op-DYFG4

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever – Hope Downs https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MdFztcoXl0I

boygenius – boygenius EP https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=26lVP_tg5fs

Low Cut Connie – Dirty Pictures (Part 2) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UrB1AXHhTig

Interrupters – Fight the Good Fight https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yq2jJLswL8I

Courtney Barnett – Tell Me How You Really Feel https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TISIPNpRuoY

Dentist – Night Swimming https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1pgV0_3_j6A