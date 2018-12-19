New entrant to NJ sports bet market; NBA-FanDuel in deal

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — A Canadian company says it will enter New Jersey’s sports betting market as an affiliate of Monmouth Park Racetrack.

Toronto-based theScore says it will begin offering an online and mobile sports book in mid-2019, pending approval by state regulators. The company offers digital sports experiences through its web, social and esports platforms. The announcement came the same day that the National Basketball Association announced a deal making daily fantasy sports provider and recently minted bookmaker FanDuel a gambling partner of the league. FanDuel will gain access to official NBA betting data, along with league marks and logos across FanDuel’s sports betting offerings. New Jersey’s sports betting market is growing rapidly, with $928 million worth of bets having been taken by the state’s casinos and racetracks since mid-June.