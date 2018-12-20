Jaimee’s Top Ten Albums of 2018

  1. The Record Company – Life To Fix
  2. St. Paul & The Broken Bones – Young Sick Camellia
  3. Leon Bridges – Good Thing
  4. Doyle Bramhall II – Shades
  5. Pete Yorn & Scar Jo – Apart EP
  6. Courtney Barnett – Tell Me How You Really Feel
  7. Anderson East – Encore
  8. Eli Paperboy Reed – EPBR meets The High & Mighty Brass Band
  9. Various Arists – Johnny Cash: Forever Words
  10. Juliana Hatfield – Sings Olivia Newton John