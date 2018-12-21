Man found dead after house fire

MARLBORO, N.J. (AP) — A man has been found dead inside a home that caught fire in New Jersey.

The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office says the 30-year-old man was found inside the home in Marlboro Thursday morning. The man’s name has not been released pending family notification. The fire broke out around 7:30 a.m. Thursday, and it damaged multiple units and their attached garages. A spokesperson for the prosecutor’s office says the fire does not appear to be suspicious