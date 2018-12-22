Stu Coogan’s Top Albums of 2018

in random order:

  • American utopia – David Byrne
  • One drop of truth – wood bros
  • Live at c – boys – jimmie Vaughan
  • EPR meets the high a- EPR
  • HIGH WATER 1 – magpie salute
  • Tell me how you really feel- Courtney barnett
  • Here we go love – English beat
  • Carolina confessions – Marcus king band
  • Both sides of the sky- Hendrix
  • The right time- Ural Thomas and the pain
  • Vessel of love – HOLLY COOK
  • Flowers in the spring- Moloch