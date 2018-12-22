Stu Coogan’s Top Albums of 2018

Listen Online
|2:47 AM
|Led Zeppelin
|Travelling Riverside Blues
|2:43 AM
|Doyle Bramhall II
|Live Forever
|2:31 AM
|Charlie Mars
|Beach Town
|2:25 AM
|Mark Knopfler
|Back On The Dance Floor
|2:23 AM
|Crosby, Stills & Nash
|Daylight Again
|2:19 AM
|Scars On 45
|Mad Little Thing Called Love
|2:12 AM
|Dave Matthews Band
|Two Step
|2:10 AM
|Blue Rodeo
|If We Make It Through December
|2:06 AM
|Young In The City
|Waste My Time
|2:03 AM
|Alice Merton
|Funny Business
|1:59 AM
|Van Morrison
|Playhouse
|1:54 AM
|Phish
|Scents and Subtle Sounds
|1:50 AM
|Hiss Golden Messenger
|Rock Holy
|1:47 AM
|Mumford And Sons
|Guiding Light
|1:44 AM
|Dave Edmunds
|Trouble Boys
|1:40 AM
|Rhett Miller
|The Human Condition
|1:37 AM
|Daniel Pittenger
|La Da Da
|1:33 AM
|The Monkees
|Take A Giant Step
|1:30 AM
|The Dandy Warhols
|Be Alright
|1:26 AM
|Tom Petty
|Gainesville
|1:19 AM
|Southern Culture On The Skids
|Voodoo Cadillac
|1:15 AM
|David Gray
|Draw The Line
|1:12 AM
|Mindy Smith
|Please Stay
|1:06 AM
|Nicole Atkins w/ Mark Lanegan
|November Rain
|1:02 AM
|Lenny Kravitz
|Fields Of Joy
|12:57 AM
|The Fireman
|Highway
|12:54 AM
|Hamish Anderson
|Breaking Down
|12:47 AM
|Jesse Malin
|Hotel Columbia
|12:38 AM
|Keith Richards
|Nothing On Me
|12:34 AM
|The Accidentals
|Heavy Flag
|12:28 AM
|The Alarm
|Blaze of Glory
|12:24 AM
|Baskery
|Cactus Baby
|12:19 AM
|Jack Drag
|New Number One
|12:16 AM
|Marc Muller
|Surfing In A Winter Wonderland
|12:13 AM
|Bob Mould
|Sunshine Rock
|12:10 AM
|Ryan Adams
|Do You Still Love Me
|10:59 PM
|Aaron Lee Tasjan
|End Of The Day
|10:55 PM
|The Inmates
|Dirty Water
|10:51 PM
|The Grip Weeds
|Truth Behind The Lie
|10:46 PM
|The Smithereens
|Go To The Mirror
|10:42 PM
|The Weeklings
|Running Away
|10:38 PM
|Doyle Bramhall II w/ Eric Clapton
|Everything You Need
|10:34 PM
|Spacehog
|Candyman
|10:29 PM
|The Eighteenth Day of May
|Hide And Seek
|10:24 PM
|Jose James
|Kissing My Love
|10:20 PM
|Pearl Jam
|Gone
|10:12 PM
|Broken Bells
|Shelter
|10:09 PM
|Great Northern
|Telling Lies
|10:05 PM
|Adrian Quesada w/ David Hidalgo
|One Woman Man
|10:01 PM
|The Allergies
|Push On
|9:57 PM
|The Strumbellas
|Salvation
|9:54 PM
|The Allman Brothers Band
|Trouble No More
|9:50 PM
|Citizen Cope
|Justice
|9:43 PM
|Bruce Springsteen
|Merry Christmas Baby live
|9:39 PM
|JD McPherson
|Bad Kid
|9:36 PM
|Al Green
|Take Me To The River
|9:30 PM
|Afro Celt Sound System
|Life Begin Again
|9:25 PM
|Split Enz
|History Never Repeats
|9:22 PM
|Joe Strummer
|London Is Burning
|9:18 PM
|The Grateful Dead
|Casey Jones
|9:11 PM
|Kurt Deemer Band
|Shadows Pass
|9:06 PM
|Joe Jackson
|Down To London
|9:02 PM
|Rhett Miller
|The Human Condition
|8:58 PM
|Miraculous Mule
|Sound Of The Summer
|8:55 PM
|Echo and the Bunnymen
|The Somnambulist
|8:51 PM
|Jack Johnson
|Sleep Through The Static
|8:40 PM
|Matthew Sweet
|Electric Guitar
|8:36 PM
|Ronnie Baker Brooks
|Come On Up
|8:32 PM
|Keller Williams
|Life
|8:26 PM
|311
|Sand Dollars
|8:23 PM
|The Struts
|Who Am I?
|8:19 PM
|Son Volt
|Medicine Hat
|8:11 PM
|Buffalo Springfield
|Bluebird
|8:08 PM
|Sunflower Bean
|Come For Me
|8:04 PM
|City And Colour (w/ Boy)
|Lonely Boy live
|8:00 PM
|The Revivalists
|Change
|7:57 PM
|Briston Maroney
|Under My Skin
|7:52 PM
|James Maddock
|Loretta
|7:46 PM
|Dave Edmunds
|Run Run Rudolph
|7:41 PM
|The Decemberists
|Traveling On
|7:39 PM
|Bob Dylan
|Subterranean Homesick Blues
|7:36 PM
|Beck
|Looking For A Sign
|7:26 PM
|Johnny Marr
|Hi Hello
|7:23 PM
|Van Morrison
|Domino
|7:16 PM
|Paul Weller
|Mayfly The Reflex Revision
|7:11 PM
|Patti Smith
|When Doves Cry
|7:05 PM
|Mark Knopfler
|Back On The Dance Floor
|7:02 PM
|Mindy Smith
|Out Loud
|6:58 PM
|Hozier
|Movement
|6:52 PM
|Dispatch
|Painted Yellow Lines
|6:49 PM
|7Horse
|Man In Black
|6:43 PM
|Santana
|Oye Como Va
|6:40 PM
|John Butler Trio
|Tell Me Why
|6:36 PM
|Arthur Buck
|I Am The Moment
|6:34 PM
|Jesse Malin
|The Year That I Was Born live, acoustic
|6:27 PM
|Iggy Pop
|Lust For Life
|6:22 PM
|Parliament
|Flashlight
|6:18 PM
|Thorbjorn Risager & The Black Torn
|Change My Game
|6:13 PM
|The Avett Brothers
|Roses And Sacrifice
|6:09 PM
|The Lumineers
|Angela
|6:05 PM
|Tom Petty
|Gainesville
|6:02 PM
|The Young Novelists
|Singer-Songwriter
|5:58 PM
|The Doughboys
|The Tears Of A Clown
|5:48 PM
|Marcus King Band
|Self-Hatred
|5:40 PM
|Bob Marley & The Wailers
|White Christmas
|5:37 PM
|The Dream Syndicate
|Hero Takes A Fall
|5:28 PM
|Stone Temple Pilots
|Where the River Goes
|5:22 PM
|The Damnwells
|Sleepsinging
|5:17 PM
|Paul McCartney
|Dominoes
|5:12 PM
|Charlie Mars
|Beach Town
|5:00 PM
|Doyle Bramhall II w/ Norah Jones
|Searching For Love
|4:57 PM
|Mike Edel
|Houdini
|4:48 PM
|Castlecomer
|Fire Alarm
|4:44 PM
|Squeeze
|Up The Junction
|4:40 PM
|The Old 97s
|Love The Holidays
|4:37 PM
|O.A.R.
|Love And Memories
|4:33 PM
|Trey Anastasio
|The Song
|4:28 PM
|John Wesley Harding
|Love Or Nothing
|4:24 PM
|The Kooks
|Believe
|4:18 PM
|Mumford And Sons
|Beloved
|4:12 PM
|Counting Crows
|Time And Time Again
|4:09 PM
|The Weeklings
|Running Away
|4:04 PM
|Hot Tuna
|A Little Faster
|3:56 PM
|Midnight North w/ Bob Weir & Phil
|The Music Never Stopped live
|3:53 PM
|The Smithereens
|Behind The Wall Of Sleep
|3:49 PM
|Joe Jackson
|Friend Better
