Jack Drag – New Number One

|Time
|Artist
|Title
|Buy
|8:27 PM
|David Mayfield
|On Christmas Eve
|8:24 PM
|Jimmy Liggins & His Drops Of Joy
|I Want My Baby For Christmas
|8:22 PM
|Best Coast & Wavves
|Got Something For You
|8:18 PM
|Nicole Atkins
|O Holy Night
|8:14 PM
|John Lennon & Yoko Ono
|Happy Xmas War Is Over
|8:11 PM
|George Harrison
|Give Me Love Give Me Peace On Earth
|8:07 PM
|Ringo Starr
|Come On Christmas
|8:04 PM
|Paul McCartney
|The Christmas Song
|7:59 PM
|Rani Arbo
|I Saw Three Ships
|7:56 PM
|Mindy Smith
|Silver Bells
|7:53 PM
|Rogue Wave
|Christmastime
|7:48 PM
|Booker T Jones & Jolie Holland
|What A Wonderful World
|7:42 PM
|Paul Kelly
|How To Make Gravy live
|7:39 PM
|JD McPherson
|Socks
|7:36 PM
|Sharon Jones and the Dap-Kings
|White Christmas
|7:31 PM
|The Waitresses
|Christmas Wrapping
|7:23 PM
|The Smithereens
|Christmas
|7:20 PM
|Guster
|Tiny Tree Christmas
|7:16 PM
|KT Tunstall with Ed Harcourt
|Fairytale Of New York
|7:14 PM
|Brian Setzer Orchestra
|Dig That Crazy Santa Claus
|7:09 PM
|Predator Dub Assassins
|Natty Drummer Boy
|7:06 PM
|Marc Muller
|Surfing In A Winter Wonderland
|7:02 PM
|Bob Rivers Comedy Corp
|O Come All Ye Grateful Dead-Heads
|6:54 PM
|Jackson Browne & David Lindley
|Mercury Blues live
|6:48 PM
|Lola Kirke
|Cross You Off My List
|6:44 PM
|Iggy Pop
|Candy w/ Kate Pierson
|6:41 PM
|Rhett Miller
|Total Disaster
|6:34 PM
|Nil Lara
|How Was I To Know
|6:32 PM
|The Avett Brothers
|Roses And Sacrifice
|6:28 PM
|Warren Haynes with Railroad Earth
|Spots Of Time
|6:24 PM
|Starcrawler
|Hollywood Ending
|6:19 PM
|The Good The Bad And The Queen
|Merrie Land
|6:14 PM
|Blackberry Smoke
|Waiting For The Thunder
|6:10 PM
|Cracker
|Get Off This
|6:06 PM
|John Butler Trio
|Wade In The Water
|5:59 PM
|The Band
|King Harvest
|5:55 PM
|T. Rex
|Jeepster
|5:51 PM
|The Both
|Volunteers Of America
|5:47 PM
|Noah Gundersen
|Evergreen
|5:43 PM
|Elvis Costello & The Attractions
|Pump It Up
|5:41 PM
|Amos Lee
|Little Light
|5:35 PM
|Trapper Schoepp
|What You Do To Her
|5:31 PM
|Stevie Ray Vaughan
|Cold Shot
|5:27 PM
|Honey West
|Bad Old World
|5:24 PM
|Graham Parker
|What Happens When Her Beauty Fades
|5:18 PM
|The Accidentals
|Heavy Flag
|5:13 PM
|Bonnie Raitt
|Shakin Shakin Shakes
|5:09 PM
|Rusted Root
|Up And All Around
|5:05 PM
|The Revivalists
|Change
|4:59 PM
|Nils Lofgren & Grin
|Moon Tears
|4:53 PM
|JJ Grey and MOFRO
|Light A Candle
|4:48 PM
|Santana
|Winning
|4:45 PM
|The Dandy Warhols
|Be Alright
|4:42 PM
|The Rolling Stones
|Happy
|4:39 PM
|Billy Gibbons
|Missin Yo Kissin
|4:29 PM
|Ace Of Cups
|Feel Good
|4:24 PM
|Led Zeppelin
|Whole Lotta Love
|4:15 PM
|Violent Femmes
|Crazy
|4:10 PM
|Mark Knopfler
|Back On The Dance Floor
|4:07 PM
|Glen Hansard & Mark Geary
|Lay Me Down
|3:56 PM
|Alex Dezen
|If You Can Say I Love You On A Greeting Car
|3:50 PM
|The Smithereens
|Waking Up On Christmas Morning
|3:46 PM
|Joe Jackson
|Friday
|3:41 PM
|Val Emmich
|Going To Waste In The Garden State
|3:34 PM
|Neil Young
|Tell Me Why
|3:27 PM
|Steven Wilson
|To The Bone
|3:24 PM
|The Specials
|Vote For Me
|3:19 PM
|Sunflower Bean
|Come For Me
|3:14 PM
|Mott The Hoople
|Sweet Jane
|3:10 PM
|Matthew Sweet
|Time Capsule
|3:07 PM
|Tom Petty
|Gainesville
|2:58 PM
|The Pogues w/ Kirsty MacColl
|Fairytale Of New York
|2:51 PM
|Ray Charles
|Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer
|2:46 PM
|Emerson, Lake, & Palmer
|From The Beginning
|2:43 PM
|Lera Lynn w/ Dylan LeBlanc
|What Is Love
|2:38 PM
|Velvet Starlings
|Borrowed Time
|2:35 PM
|Allah-Las
|Artifact
|2:32 PM
|Built To Spill
|Conventional Wisdom
|2:28 PM
|Death Cab For Cutie
|Meet Me On The Equinox
|2:24 PM
|Pedro The Lion
|Yellow Bike
|2:20 PM
|James Maddock
|Loretta
|2:18 PM
|G Love and Special Sauce w/ Lucind
|New York City
|2:15 PM
|The Beatles
|One After 909
|2:11 PM
|Tom Jones
|I Wish You Would
|2:06 PM
|Mulebone
|Room To Move live
|1:55 PM
|Supertramp
|Asylum
|1:51 PM
|Blackfield
|Christenings
|1:47 PM
|Eagles
|Already Gone
|1:44 PM
|Dumptruck
|Going Nowhere
|1:41 PM
|Kurt Deemer Band
|Shadows Pass
|1:35 PM
|KT Tunstall
|Little Red Thread
|1:33 PM
|Shawn Colvin
|Tuff Kid
|1:30 PM
|Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers
|I Need To Know
|1:27 PM
|The Grip Weeds
|Truth Behind The Lie
|1:21 PM
|Broken Bells
|Shelter
|1:17 PM
|Spoon
|Do You
|1:13 PM
|The Doughboys
|Tuesday Afternoon
|1:09 PM
|Honey West
|Brand New Car
|1:06 PM
|Whitehorse
|Merry Xmas Baby I Hope You Get What You De
|12:58 PM
|Leslie West (w/ Brian May & Bonnie
|Going Down
|12:49 PM
|George Harrison and friends
|Medley: Jumpin Jack Flash/Young Blood live
|12:45 PM
|Jackopierce
|Late Shift
|12:41 PM
|Rhett Miller
|The Human Condition
|12:36 PM
|The Struts
|Who Am I?
|12:29 PM
|Great Northern
|Home
|12:25 PM
|Flash And The Pan
|Hey St. Peter
|12:21 PM
|The Verbs
|Pleaser
|12:12 PM
|Genesis
|I Know What I Like In Your Wardrobe
|12:10 PM
|Levellers
|Come On
|12:06 PM
|Good Old War
|Tell Me What You Want From Me
|12:03 PM
|Trapper Schoepp
|What You Do To Her
|11:56 AM
|Bob Marley & The Wailers
|Stir It Up
|11:52 AM
|Hollie Cook
|Freefalling
|11:49 AM
|Predator Dub Assassins
|Father Christmas
|11:45 AM
|Screaming Trees
|Bed Of Roses
|11:32 AM
|The Rolling Stones
|Rocks Off
|11:28 AM
|Nicole Atkins
|Inside Of Love
|11:26 AM
|Juliana Hatfield
|Sugar
|11:20 AM
|Doyle Bramhall II
|Live Forever
|11:16 AM
|Derek & The Dominoes
|Roll It Over
|11:12 AM
|The Killers
|When You Were Young
|11:09 AM
|Keane
|Is It Any Wonder?
|11:06 AM
|Castlecomer
|Fire Alarm
|10:58 AM
|London Souls
|Alone
|10:55 AM
|Buffalo Springfield
|Mr Soul
|10:52 AM
|The New Pornographers
|Twin Cinema
