Jack Drag – New Number One

It’s been 16 years since John Dragonetti called himself Jack Drag. Hard as it is to believe, the last time The Submarines singer and co-founder released a full album under his solo moniker was 2002’s The Sun Inside—the last of his earnest, Boston-based college-rock albums, including 2000’s Soft Sounds LP: Aviating, 1998’s Dope Box, 1995’s Self-Titled.

In addition to his solo material, Dragonetti is perhaps best known for performing in the on-again off-again indie-pop duo The Submarines, which he co-founded with ex-wife Blake Hazard in Los Angeles. After finishing their 2011 album, Love Notes/Letter Bombs, Dragonetti turned his focus to composing for film and TV (he recently scored the 2018 comedy All About Nina, starring Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Common).

