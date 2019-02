Cat killer being sought by authorities

FREEHOLD – Law enforcement officials are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the individual responsible for the cruel killing of two cats, announced Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni.

A joint investigation by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office SPCA Division and the Asbury Park police department began on Monday February 18, 2019 after the SPCA received a call from the police department concerning the death of two young male cats. The two young male, black and white-colored cats, approximately both a year old, were found deceased on a garbage can near the 1200 block of Grand Avenue in Asbury Park. Both cats suffered significant trauma. Evidence collected at the scene suggests that this may not be an isolated incident.

The Prosecutor’s Office, along with the Asbury Park Police Department, are requesting the public’s assistance of anyone with knowledge as to who may have brought harm to these cats. We are also looking for anyone who may be aware of someone who may have owned these animals.

Anyone with information is asked to contact either the Monmouth County SPCA Animal Cruelty Hotline at (877) 898-7297 or the Asbury Park Police Department at (732) 774-1300.

Anyone who wishes to make an anonymous report can call the Monmouth County Crime Stoppers’ confidential tip-line at 1-800-671-4400. Tipsters can also text “MONMOUTH” and their tip to 274637 or they can email a tip via the website at www.monmouthcountycrimestoppers.com.