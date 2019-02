Jury Deliberation Set To Start In Sarah Stern Murder Trial

FREEHOLD NJ: The defense has rested in the trial of Liam McAtasney without him taking the stand. He is accused of killing Sarah Stern and, along with a freind, leaving her car on the Route 35 bridge in Belmar to make the murder look like a suicide. NJ.com reports that McAtasney’s close friend, Sean McMahon contradicted earlier testimony that McAtasney had said before Stern’s death that her inheritance from her late mother was “the type of money somebody would kill for.” The pair thought Stern had upwards of $100,000 in a shoebox.

The jury in the case will start to deliberate this morning.