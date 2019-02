Middletown Woman Pleads Guilty in Drunk Driving Case

A 20-year-old woman from Middletown pleaded guilty yesterday to a fatal crash that occurred on the Garden State Parkway in November. Police said that Kimberly Franklin was driving drunk as the vehicle crashed in Woodbridge leaving one of her friends dead and another passenger seriously injured. Patch.com reports that Franklin has pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter, vehicular homicide, assault by auto and driving while intoxicated, the Middlesex County prosecutor said she will be sentenced to a prison term of 10 years, and must serve 85 percent of her term before becoming eligible for parole.