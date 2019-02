Report: Schools authority hired chief’s friends, relatives

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A newspaper reports that a state authority already under scrutiny over hiring practices has hired people with personal connections to the agency’s chief executive officer and her family.

The Record report s that new hires by the Schools Development Authority have included the second cousin of CEO Lizette Delgado-Polanco and the mother of her grandchild. Delgado-Polanco is vice president of the state Democratic party and was appointed by Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy. The authority says the new employees were hired because they had the necessary skills. Lawmakers are already investigating after revelations that the authority’s former chief of staff, Al Alvarez, was hired even though members of Murphy’s transition team knew of sexual assault allegations against him.