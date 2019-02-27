Bill Baroni gets reduced jail time for his role in “Bridgegate”

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — An appointee of former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie will spend less time in prison for his role in the George Washington Bridge lane-closing scandal. Bill Baroni was convicted in 2016 in what prosecutors said was a plot to retaliate against a mayor who wouldn’t endorse Christie. He was sentenced to 24 months, but an appeals court threw out some of the counts. On Tuesday a judge sentenced Baroni to 18 months. Christie wasn’t charged in the scandal, but it derailed his presidential hopes.