Dolores Huerta joins right-to-die bilingual push in 4 states

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Civil rights leader Dolores Huerta is joining a push in four states to legalize medically assisted suicide for terminally ill patients.

The advocacy group Compassion & Choices announced Thursday that the 88-year-old activist will take part in a bilingual education campaign promoting legislation to expand end-of-life care options in New Mexico, Nevada, New Jersey and New York. The campaign will involve bilingual videos for sharing on social media. Huerta in the videos will urge Hispanic residents support state legislation allowing doctors to prescribe life-ending medication. Medically assisted suicide is legal in seven states and Washington, D.C. The New Mexico-born Huerta is known for starting the United Farm Workers union with the late Cesar Chavez in California during the late 1960s.