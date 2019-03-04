Man Arrested for Disturbance at School

Middletown – On March 1, 2019 at approximately 10:25a.m., Middletown Twp. Police received a report of a disorderly subject at Middletown High School North, located at 63 Tindall Road. Information received indicated that a male subject who is contracted to work at the school had gotten into a verbal altercation with another contract worker.

Richard D. Thompson Jr., 35, of Middletown, was subsequently asked to leave the school building but he refused. School security officers spoke to Thompson and again asked him to leave. Thompson then became argumentative with the security officers who were advising Thompson to leave the campus. During the verbal dispute Thompson reportedly told the security staff that he was going to return to the campus and shoot them. Thompson then left the school grounds on foot. Multiple police officers immediately responded to the incident. Thompson was quickly located on Swartzel Drive by Middletown Police Lt. Neal Hansen. Thompson was uncooperative and refused to comply with Lt. Hansen’s orders. Lt. Hansen attempted to place Thompson under arrest but he refused to comply and a brief physical struggle ensued before Thompson was subdued and taken into custody. At no time was there any threat to the safety of the students or other staff at the school. Thompson was charged with three counts of terroristic threats for his actions with the school security officers and one count of resisting arrest. Police were able to determine that Thompson was not armed and does not own any firearms. Thompson was processed and released on a summons complaint. Any persons arrested or charged with offenses are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Additionally, except in specific circumstances, arrest and complaint information and names of those charged may be released