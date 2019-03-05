New Jersey protects 749 miles of waterways from pollution

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey is adding 749 miles of rivers and streams to its inventory of waterways that have a high level of protection from pollution and development.

The state Department of Environmental Protection identified waterways flowing through 67 municipalities within the Upper Delaware, Lower Delaware, Northwest, Raritan and Atlantic Coastal regions as deserving added protection. That means any wastewater or other planned discharges affecting these waterways will need to meet stringent water quality standards. They also will be protected by 300-foot development buffers. About 6,800 miles of New Jersey’s 23,500 miles of waterways enjoy this designation. Including the highest level of protection, which is called Outstanding National Resource Waters, just under half of New Jersey’s waterways now have a high degree of legal protection