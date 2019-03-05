Offshore wind, marijuana see rise in lobbyist spending in NJ

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s state government saw a surge in lobbyists spending in 2018 over offshore wind turbines and marijuana legislation.

That’s according to a news release on Monday from the state Election Law Enforcement Commission. The commission found companies pushing for offshore turbines spent nearly $875,000 in 2018, up 234 percent from 2017. Marijuana was another top issue. Firms and groups with stakes in medical cannabis and supporting or opposing recreational marijuana boosted spending to about $1.3 million, up 313 percent from the year before. Despite higher lobbying receipts in those areas, overall spending in 2018 was down 2.5 percent last year compared with 2017. Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation last year calling for higher energy production from offshore wind. Murphy and lawmakers are also weighing recreational marijuana legalization.