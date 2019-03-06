The Latest: NJ lawmakers praise budget but balk at tax hike

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Democratic lawmakers are praising Gov. Phil Murphy’s second budget as a “positive first step forward,” but say they remain opposed to higher taxes.

Murphy’s $38.6 billion fiscal year 2020 budget proposal called for raising income tax rates on people making more than $1 million a year. Democratic Senate President Steve Sweeney says he wants to see additional savings squeezed out of the budget. Democratic Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin said he opposes “broad-based” tax increases and wants to find savings. Murphy says he’s identified about $1.1 billion in savings, including from public worker health benefits accounts. Republican lawmakers, who are in the minority, criticized the proposal. Republican state Sen. Declan O’Scanlon says the state “can’t tax its way out” of its fiscal constraints. New Jersey faces ballooning public pension and health benefits payments that put pressure on Murphy and lawmakers to make cuts or raise taxes.