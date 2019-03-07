Police Arrest Middletown Man for Attempted Murder

Middletown – On March 5, 2019 at approximately 12:15pm, Middletown Twp. Police responded to a report of an assault within the community of Shadow Lake Village, located in the River Plaza section of Middletown Twp.? Upon arrival, officers located an 81 year old female who had sustained serious injuries. The victim, who is not being identified by police at this time, was transported to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune for treatment.

Thomas F. Hannigan, 52, of Middletown, was located on scene and taken into custody. The 81 year old victim was known by the assailant. Hannigan was charged with Attempted Murder and Aggravated Assault. Hannigan is to be lodged in the Monmouth County Correctional Institution where he will be held pending a court appearance. Middletown Twp. Police advise that this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective First Class Albert Scott at (732) 615-2120.

Any persons arrested or charged with offenses are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Additionally, except in specific circumstances, arrest and complaint information and names of those charged may be released.