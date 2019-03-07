Police Arrest Middletown Man for Attempted Murder

Listen Online
|Time
|Artist
|Title
|10:05 AM
|The Cranberries
|All Over Now
|iTunes | Amazon
|9:56 AM
|The Gaslight Anthem
|Changing Of The Guards
|iTunes | Amazon
|9:41 AM
|Bush
|Comedown
|9:41 AM
|Bush
|Comedown
|9:38 AM
|Nick Waterhouse
|Song For Winners
|iTunes | Amazon
|9:32 AM
|David Gray
|Please Forgive Me
|iTunes | Amazon
|9:27 AM
|The Church
|Tantalized
|iTunes | Amazon
|9:24 AM
|Doyle Bramhall II
|Live Forever
|iTunes | Amazon
|9:19 AM
|The Mighty Mighty Bosstones
|The Impression That I Get
|iTunes | Amazon
|9:16 AM
|Bob Mould
|Lost Faith
|iTunes | Amazon
|9:11 AM
|The Black Crowes
|Sometimes Salvation
|iTunes | Amazon
|9:08 AM
|Cage The Elephant
|Ready To Let Go
|iTunes | Amazon
|9:05 AM
|Traveling Wilburys
|Handle With Care
|iTunes | Amazon
|8:56 AM
|Phish
|Sample In A Jar
|iTunes | Amazon
|8:52 AM
|Pete Townshend & Ronnie Lane
|My Baby Gives It Away
|iTunes | Amazon
|8:48 AM
|Jack Drag
|New Number One
|iTunes | Amazon
|8:38 AM
|The Revivalists
|You And I
|iTunes | Amazon
|8:34 AM
|The Decemberists
|Traveling On
|iTunes | Amazon
|8:27 AM
|The Ramones
|Blitzkrieg Bop
|iTunes | Amazon
|8:24 AM
|Grant Lee Phillips
|King Of Catastrophes
|iTunes | Amazon
|8:19 AM
|Sean McConnell
|I Could Have Been An Angel
|iTunes | Amazon
|8:13 AM
|Stone Temple Pilots
|Plush
|iTunes | Amazon
|8:06 AM
|KT Tunstall
|Little Red Thread
|iTunes | Amazon
|7:56 AM
|Grip Weeds
|Astral Man
|iTunes | Amazon
|7:51 AM
|Lynyrd Skynyrd
|Call Me The Breeze
|iTunes | Amazon
|7:47 AM
|The Verbs
|Pleaser
|iTunes | Amazon
|7:41 AM
|Chris Shiflett & The Dead Peasants
|Get Along
|iTunes | Amazon
|7:37 AM
|Steve Gunn
|Stonehurst Cowboy
|iTunes | Amazon
|7:34 AM
|Steve Earle
|Looking For A Woman
|iTunes | Amazon
|7:26 AM
|X Ambassadors
|Renegades
|iTunes | Amazon
|7:20 AM
|Mark Geary
|Not On Your Life
|iTunes | Amazon
|7:14 AM
|Sonny Landreth
|Louisiana 1927
|iTunes | Amazon
|7:10 AM
|Joe Jackson
|Fabulously Absolute
|iTunes | Amazon
|7:06 AM
|Bruce Springsteen
|Land Of Hope And Dreams live
|iTunes | Amazon
|6:54 AM
|Jack Johnson
|At Or With Me
|iTunes | Amazon
|6:49 AM
|The Cure
|Fascination Street
|iTunes | Amazon
|6:46 AM
|JS Ondara
|Saying Goodbye
|iTunes | Amazon
|6:40 AM
|Lindi Ortega
|I Want You
|iTunes | Amazon
|6:36 AM
|Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers
|For Real
|iTunes | Amazon
|6:33 AM
|Steely Dan
|Bad Sneakers
|iTunes | Amazon
|6:27 AM
|The Beatles
|Blackbird
|iTunes | Amazon
|6:24 AM
|Night Beats
|One Thing
|iTunes | Amazon
|6:20 AM
|Depeche Mode
|Soothe My Soul
|iTunes | Amazon
|6:14 AM
|Richard Thompson
|When The Spell Is Broken
|iTunes | Amazon
|6:10 AM
|Jocelyn And Chris Arndt
|Outta My Head
|iTunes | Amazon
|6:06 AM
|David Bowie
|Zeroes 2018
|iTunes | Amazon
|5:58 AM
|Peter Searcy
|Rearview Mirror
|iTunes | Amazon
|5:55 AM
|Velvet Starlings
|Coming Home
|iTunes | Amazon
|5:51 AM
|Seasick Steve
|Summertime Boy
|iTunes | Amazon
|5:48 AM
|Hayes Carll
|Times Like These
|iTunes | Amazon
|5:36 AM
|Mike Edel
|Houdini
|iTunes | Amazon
|5:32 AM
|The Killers
|Somebody Told Me
|iTunes | Amazon
|5:29 AM
|Eli Paperboy Reed
|Burn Me Up
|iTunes | Amazon
|5:24 AM
|The Pierces
|A Way To Us
|iTunes | Amazon
|5:15 AM
|Josh Ritter
|Old Black Magic
|iTunes | Amazon
|5:11 AM
|Eagles of Death Metal
|Solid Gold
|iTunes | Amazon
|5:07 AM
|Robert Randolph and the Family Ban
|Shake It
|iTunes | Amazon
|5:00 AM
|Ramones
|I Wanna Be Sedated
|iTunes | Amazon
|4:59 AM
|The Foxboro Hot Tubs
|Ruby Room
|iTunes | Amazon
|4:55 AM
|Matthew Sweet
|Time Capsule
|iTunes | Amazon
|4:50 AM
|Santana
|In Search Of Mona Lisa
|iTunes | Amazon
|4:47 AM
|Son Volt
|Devil May Care
|iTunes | Amazon
|4:43 AM
|moe.
|Sticks And Stones
|iTunes | Amazon
|4:39 AM
|The Cranberries
|All Over Now
|iTunes | Amazon
|4:34 AM
|Rick Derringer
|Rock & Roll Hoochie Koo
|iTunes | Amazon
|4:30 AM
|Johnny Marr
|Armatopia
|iTunes | Amazon
|4:26 AM
|Tobias The Owl
|Let Go
|iTunes | Amazon
|4:23 AM
|Crosby & Nash
|Take the Money and Run
|iTunes | Amazon
|4:17 AM
|Foals
|Exits
|4:17 AM
|Foals
|Exits
|4:12 AM
|The Psychedelic Furs
|President Gas
|iTunes | Amazon
|4:08 AM
|U2
|Invisible
|4:08 AM
|U2
|Invisible
|4:06 AM
|Valerie June
|Shakedown
|iTunes | Amazon
|4:01 AM
|Grandaddy
|Bison On The Plains
|iTunes | Amazon
|3:57 AM
|Temples
|Shelter Song
|iTunes | Amazon
|3:54 AM
|Lucius
|You Keep Me Hanging On
|iTunes | Amazon
|3:52 AM
|The Weeklings w/ Peter Noone
|Friday On My Mind
|iTunes | Amazon
|3:48 AM
|Alice Cooper
|Be My Lover
|iTunes | Amazon
|3:45 AM
|The Revivalists
|Oh No
|iTunes | Amazon
|3:41 AM
|Eryn Shewell
|Already Wrote The Song
|iTunes | Amazon
|3:35 AM
|Roy Harper
|You featuring Kate Bush & David Gilmour
|iTunes | Amazon
|3:31 AM
|The Claypool Lennon Delirium
|Blood and Rockets Movement 1
|iTunes | Amazon
|3:27 AM
|Telekinesis
|Cut The Quick
|iTunes | Amazon
|3:23 AM
|White Denim
|Shanalala
|iTunes | Amazon
|3:18 AM
|Robin Trower
|Bridge Of Sighs
|iTunes | Amazon
|3:12 AM
|Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band
|True Lies live
|iTunes | Amazon
|3:08 AM
|Deer Tick
|Bluesboy
|iTunes | Amazon
|3:03 AM
|Sheryl Crow
|On The Outside
|iTunes | Amazon
|2:59 AM
|Rory Gallagher
|Moonchild
|iTunes | Amazon
|2:52 AM
|Trigger Hippy
|Nothing New
|iTunes | Amazon
|2:45 AM
|Quaker City Night Hawks
|Suit In The Back
|iTunes | Amazon
|2:40 AM
|Derek and the Dominos
|Why Does Love Got to Be So Sad?
|iTunes | Amazon
|2:37 AM
|Nick Waterhouse
|Song For Winners
|iTunes | Amazon
|2:26 AM
|Cage The Elephant
|Ready To Let Go
|iTunes | Amazon
|2:22 AM
|Band Of Heathens
|Trouble Came Early
|iTunes | Amazon
|2:17 AM
|The Inoculated Canaries
|Who Are You
|iTunes | Amazon
|2:13 AM
|Paul Weller
|Mayfly
|iTunes | Amazon
|2:09 AM
|Elbow
|Magnificent She Says
|iTunes | Amazon
|2:05 AM
|Broken Social Scene
|All I Want
|iTunes | Amazon
|2:02 AM
|Spoon
|Hot Thoughts
|iTunes | Amazon
|1:58 AM
|John Fogerty with Foo Fighters
|Fortunate Son
|iTunes | Amazon
|1:51 AM
|Mavis Staples
|High Note
|iTunes | Amazon
|1:47 AM
|Aaron Lee Tasjan
|Heart Slows Down
|iTunes | Amazon
|1:44 AM
|Them Vibes w/ Maggie Rose
|Right On
|iTunes | Amazon
|1:39 AM
|Ray Davies
|Poetry
|iTunes | Amazon
|1:27 AM
|Dave Hause
|The Ditch
|iTunes | Amazon
|1:24 AM
|Steve Gunn
|Stonehurst Cowboy
|iTunes | Amazon
|1:20 AM
|Marillion
|Lavender
|iTunes | Amazon
|1:14 AM
|Meat Puppets
|Warrantee
|iTunes | Amazon
|1:10 AM
|Tracy Chapman
|Fast Car
|iTunes | Amazon
|1:07 AM
|The National Reserve
|No More
|iTunes | Amazon
|1:03 AM
|Mini Mansions
|GummyBear
|iTunes | Amazon
|1:00 AM
|Blake Babies
|Temptation Eyes
|iTunes | Amazon
|12:57 AM
|Joe Jackson
|Kinda Kute
|iTunes | Amazon
|12:52 AM
|Snow Patrol
|The Weight Of Love
|iTunes | Amazon
|12:48 AM
|Ace Of Cups w/ Bob Weir
|The Well
|iTunes | Amazon
|12:45 AM
|Death Cab For Cutie
|Northern Lights acoustic
|iTunes | Amazon
|12:37 AM
|Jerry Gaskill
|Sandy
|iTunes | Amazon
|12:30 AM
|Steely Dan
|Haitian Divorce
|iTunes | Amazon
|12:27 AM
|Lost Leaders
|Extra Ordinary
|iTunes | Amazon
|12:23 AM
|Dada
|The Bluebird
|iTunes | Amazon
|12:17 AM
|Traffic
|Empty Pages
|iTunes | Amazon
|12:10 AM
|Sherman Ewing
|Prodigal Son #22: Tombstone
|iTunes | Amazon
|12:03 AM
|Soundgarden
|Like Suicide
|iTunes | Amazon
|12:01 AM
|Soundgarden
|Half
|iTunes | Amazon
|11:55 PM
|Soundgarden
|4th Of July
|iTunes | Amazon
|11:51 PM
|Soundgarden
|Fresh Tendrils
|iTunes | Amazon
|11:49 PM
|Soundgarden
|Kickstand
|iTunes | Amazon