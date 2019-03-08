Stuck on Repeat: Track 14

It’s “Stuck on Repeat” where our DJs list the songs that have been stuck in there heads lately. Maybe some will get stuck in yours. Some interesting picks this time around…from songs we’re playing on the air, to songs from TV shows, to an isolated bass track. Check it out.

Michele McBride:

Rich Robinson:

Jeff Raspe:

Stu Coogan:

Jaimee Denraro:

Sean Carolan:

Radio Daddy:

Tom Brennan: