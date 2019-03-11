County launches new Grown in Monmouth Directory

FREEHOLD, NJ – In celebration of National Agriculture Week, which runs from March 10 to 16, Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders announced the launch of the Grown in Monmouth Nursery & Garden Center Directory.

The Directory will assist local nursery and garden center businesses reach residents and visitors. “Farmers never rest and neither do we. Our commitment to the County’s agricultural community is year-round,” said Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone, liaison to the Division of Economic Development. “This Grown in Monmouth Directory is the latest tool the County has created to help connect agricultural businesses with the community.” The Nursery & Garden Center Directory is an interactive map that enables users to pinpoint the exact location as well as contact information for a variety of Nurseries and Garden Centers throughout the county. “Our Grown in Monmouth program continues to expand and provide more resources and support to not only our growers but also our residents who would like to shop local,” said Freeholder Lillian G. Burry, liaison to the Board of Agriculture. “As a long-time supporter of the agricultural community, I am grateful for this opportunity to promote businesses who offer locally grown plants, shrubbery, fresh produce and other agricultural products.” Grown in Monmouth is a program designed to help retain and grow the County’s agricultural industry. For more information about local produce, wineries, breweries, farmers markets, restaurants and more visit www.GrowninMonmouth.com.