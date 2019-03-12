Scott Terry of Red Wanting Blue (11 March 2019)

Time Artist Title Buy

10:16 PM Alice Merton Lash Out

10:13 PM Johnny Marr Armatopia

10:04 PM Jim Carroll Band People Who Died

10:00 PM The Verbs Pleaser

9:53 PM Carl Barat and The Jackals Glory Days

9:51 PM The Strypes Blue Collar Jane

9:45 PM Patti Rothberg Nothing I Can Say

9:43 PM Amos Lee Little Light

9:39 PM Dustin Arbuckle and the Damnations Say My Name

9:36 PM Son Volt Devil May Care

9:31 PM Imelda May Wild Woman

9:28 PM Eli Paperboy Reed Burn Me Up

9:24 PM Jack Johnson Fragments

9:20 PM Steve Gunn Stonehurst Cowboy

8:49 PM Andrew Leahey and the Homestead Airwaves

8:46 PM War Low Rider

8:33 PM JD Simo You Need Love

8:30 PM The Waco Brothers DIYBYOB

8:25 PM Thin Lizzy The Rocker

8:21 PM Citizen Cope Justice

8:14 PM Joe Jackson Fabulously Absolute

8:09 PM The Blue Nile Tinseltown In The Rain

8:05 PM Velvet Starlings Coming Home

7:59 PM The Beatles Any Time At All

7:48 PM John Hiatt Old Habits

7:44 PM Ray LaMontagne & The Pariah Dogs Repo Man

7:41 PM David Gray A Tight Ship

7:38 PM Pink Floyd Pigs On The Wing part 1

7:25 PM 10,000 Maniacs Hey Jack Kerouac live

7:22 PM Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers For Real

7:18 PM Amy Helm The Stones That I Throw

7:13 PM Midnight North Wind and Roses

7:07 PM The Grateful Dead Box Of Rain

6:58 PM Band Of Friends The Man I Am

6:53 PM Talking Heads Once In A Lifetime

6:49 PM Afro Celt Sound System Release

6:46 PM REM Pop Song 89

6:41 PM XTC The Ballad of Peter Pumpkinhead

6:33 PM Reese Wynans and Friends Crossfire

6:30 PM Nirvana The Man Who Sold The World live

6:24 PM Young Dubliners Chance

6:21 PM Ex-Hex Cosmic Cave

6:15 PM Sean McConnell I Could Have Been An Angel

6:12 PM The Lemonheads Into Your Arms

6:09 PM Andreas Moe Ocean acoustic

6:05 PM Tobias The Owl Let Go

5:58 PM Snow Patrol Chocolate

5:53 PM Dropkick Murphys Rose Tattoo

5:48 PM Cowboy Junkies A Common Disaster

5:44 PM Coldplay Lost!

5:41 PM Starcrawler Hollywood Ending

5:35 PM Them Vibes w/ Maggie Rose Right On

5:31 PM Bob Marley & The Wailers I Shot The Sheriff

5:27 PM Mike Doughty Looking At The World From The Bottom Of A W

5:22 PM Gary Clark Jr Pearl Cadillac

5:17 PM Night Beats One Thing

5:12 PM Jonny Lang Wander This World

5:08 PM Mike Edel Finish Line

5:05 PM Nick Waterhouse Song For Winners

4:58 PM Led Zeppelin Immigrant Song

4:56 PM Marcy Playground Sex and Candy

4:52 PM Cage The Elephant Come A Little Closer

4:46 PM Blind Faith Well...All Right

4:42 PM Lost Leaders Extra Ordinary

4:38 PM Cheap Trick If You Want My Love

4:35 PM Sasami Not The Time

4:29 PM Death Cab For Cutie You Are A Tourist

4:20 PM Robert Cray The Same Love That Makes You Laugh

4:15 PM Dave Hause The Ditch

4:10 PM The Who 5:15

4:07 PM The Cranberries All Over Now

4:00 PM J. Geils Band Homework live

3:55 PM Kaiser Chiefs The Angry Mob

3:51 PM Gary Louris Omaha Nights

3:43 PM Dan Auerbach Shine On Me

3:39 PM 7Horse Shining Light

3:34 PM Widespread Panic Boom Boom Boom

3:31 PM Quaker City Night Hawks Suit In The Back

3:27 PM Alvin Lee The Squeeze

3:23 PM Sharon Van Etten Seventeen

3:18 PM Michael McDermott Tell Tale Heart

3:15 PM The Police Synchronicity I

3:11 PM Blues Traveler You, Me And Everything

3:06 PM Josh Ritter Old Black Magic

2:59 PM Frank Turner Losing Days

2:54 PM The Claypool Lennon Delirium Blood and Rockets Movement 1

2:50 PM XTC Senses Working Overtime

2:46 PM Elephant Stone Manipulator

2:43 PM Castlecomer Escapism

2:38 PM Meat Puppets Warrantee

2:35 PM Alejandro Escovedo Outlaw For You

2:30 PM Dawes Most People

2:27 PM Mike Edel Houdini

2:22 PM Death Cab For Cutie Northern Lights acoustic

2:19 PM Sarah Jarosz Everything To Hide

2:15 PM Real Estate Stained Glass

2:11 PM The Charlatans Totally Eclipsing

2:07 PM Telekinesis Cut The Quick

1:58 PM Blue Rodeo One More Night

1:47 PM The Smithereens In A Lonely Place

1:41 PM Doyle Bramhall II w/ Norah Jones Searching For Love

1:36 PM Strand Of Oaks Ruby

1:32 PM Courtney Barnett Charity

1:29 PM Elle King Under The Influence

1:21 PM Andrew Leahey and the Homestead Airwaves

1:17 PM Jason Spooner Band Red And Green

1:12 PM Anderson East Girlfriend

1:07 PM The Revivalists You And I

12:57 PM Genesis Robbery, Assault and Battery

12:53 PM The Amazing Ambulance

12:45 PM Jocelyn And Chris Arndt Outta My Head

12:35 PM King Khan And The Shrines Born To Die

12:31 PM Scars On 45 Heart On Fire

12:27 PM Elbow New York Morning

12:23 PM Andrew Bird Bloodless

12:17 PM Galactic Everlasting Light

12:14 PM Boxing Ghandis Lose My Language

12:06 PM Band Of Heathens Trouble Came Early

11:57 AM Bash And Pop Anything Could Happen

11:52 AM The Boomtown Rats Up All Night

11:49 AM White Denim Shanalala

11:13 AM My Morning Jacket Off The Record

11:10 AM The Libertines Gunga Din

11:07 AM Cage The Elephant Ready To Let Go

10:58 AM Ian Dury & The Blockheads Reasons To Be Cheerful, Part 3