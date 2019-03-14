County seeking employers for April 12 job fair

LINCROFT, NJ – Monmouth County will again offer employers and jobseekers the opportunity to connect at the Monmouth County Spring Job Fair scheduled for Friday, April 12 at Brookdale Community College.

“The County’s Spring Job Fair is an outstanding opportunity for employers from all industries to meet jobseekers with different skillsets and experience,” said Freeholder Deputy Director Patrick Impreveduto, liaison to the Monmouth County Division of Workforce Development. “We are seeking employers from all industries, especially those who have not partaken in prior years.” The event is free to both employers and job seekers. The County’s Spring Job Fair is open to the public and promises to be one of the biggest job fairs in the area with up to 1,000 job seekers expected to attend. You are sure to meet candidates with all levels of skills and experience. Employers interested in participating in the Job Fair are asked to register by contacting Christine Dykeman at 732-683-8850 ext. 2525 or email christine.dykeman@dol.nj.gov. There is no cost for employers to reserve a table. The 2019 Monmouth County Spring Job Fair is a partnership of the Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders, Monmouth County Workforce Development Board, Monmouth County Division of Workforce Development, New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development, Monmouth-Ocean Development Council and Brookdale Community College.