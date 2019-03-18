Michael McDermott – Tell Tale Heart

Michael McDermott possesses one of those classic rock voices and isn’t afraid to use it. Drawing on influences from Bob Dylan to Van Morrison, he’s a dysfunctional prophet who spins stories so brilliantly through his songs that they’re old friends by the end of the first hearing.

American Country Music Magazine commented that he’s ” the kind of raconteur writer who is so connected with himself that he can reach right through the speakers and punch you in the heart” Michael’s live performances have also received praise from a dedicated fan-base and famous admirers like author Stephen King, who shared that “Michael McDermott is the greatest undiscovered rock n roll talent of the last 20 years” King also used Michael’s lyrics in two books of his acclaimed novels – Insomnia and Rose Madder

facebook.com/MichaelMcDermottMusic

michael-mcdermott.com/

