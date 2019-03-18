Middletown Police Investigate Pedestrian Crash at Car Wash

Middletown – On March 17, 2019 at approximately 3:55p.m., Middletown Police responded to the Garden State Car Wash, located at 676 State Route 35, for a report of a two vehicle crash where a pedestrian was injured. Preliminary investigation showed that a vehicle was exiting a wash bay at the car wash and was moving forward to a location in the parking lot in order to be dried. The vehicle then collided with a second vehicle which was parked. During the collision, a female worker at the car wash was struck and pinned between the two vehicles. Although the vehicle was apparently moving at a slow speed, the collision resulted in the woman sustaining serious injury. The victim was treated on scene by Middletown Police, Lincroft First Aid and paramedics from MONOC. The victim was flown by the New Jersey State Police to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune. The driver, an adult male, remained on location and has cooperated with the police investigation. Neither the victim nor the driver is being identified at this time. The crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information pertaining to the crash is asked to contact Sgt. Cliff O’Hara of the Middletown Twp. Police Traffic Safety Unit at (732) 615-2045