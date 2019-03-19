Historical Commission looking to recognize important buildings

FREEHOLD, NJ – The Monmouth County Historical Commission is accepting nominations for its annual Preservation Awards Program, which recognizes individuals who support local building preservation projects.

“Residents who work to preserve local buildings and structures with historical significance deserve praise and recognition for their efforts,” said Freeholder Lillian G. Burry, liaison to the County’s Historical Commission. “The annual Preservation Awards Program has a tradition of finding historic gems throughout the County and acknowledging the people who maintain our past.”

Anyone, including property owners, may nominate a structure that has historical worth and has undergone preservation efforts that were mainly completed in 2018. Homes, commercial buildings, houses of worship and other County structures that are more than 50 years old are eligible for the award. The deadline to submit a nomination is April 19, 2019.

“A variety of building types and structures can be nominated for the Preservation Awards,” said John Fabiano, Executive Director of the Historical Commission. “Adaptive reuse projects as well as private home preservation are eligible for recognition.”

Last year, a Historic Preservation Award was presented to Dennis Murphy for restoring the former 1903 Upper Freehold Baptist Church in Imlaystown for use as his family home. Tona Construction and Management were also given a Preservation Award for renovating the former Bennett Street School in Freehold for use as business suites.

The nomination process requires the completion of an application that can be downloaded from the County’s website at www.VisitMonmouth.com or by calling the Historical Commission at 732-431-7460, ext. 7413.

Completed applications should be mailed to Monmouth County Historical Commission, Hall of Records Annex, 2ndfloor, Freehold, NJ 07728 by April 19, 2019.