NJ lawmakers advance bill to legalize recreational marijuana

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey lawmakers advanced legislation to legalize recreational marijuana.

Democratic-controlled Assembly and Senate legislative committees advanced the legislation Monday after hours of delay while legislators worked on amendments to a deal Gov. Phil Murphy and leaders announced recently.New Jersey would join 10 states and the District of Columbia in legalizing the drug if the measure is approved. Murphy and Democratic legislative leaders announced a deal on legalization last week.The bill lawmakers voted on Monday contained many of the same details Murphy announced, including a $42 an ounce tax, though towns could impose taxes of up to 3 percent in cases.But legislators also unveiled additional details on making expunging marijuana convictions easier, like the dismissal of pending charges for possession of up to 5 pounds of cannabis.