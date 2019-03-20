Master Gardeners to present Spring Symposium-All day event on March 30 costs $5 to attend

FREEHOLD, NJ – The Monmouth County Master Gardeners will host the 4th Annual Home Garden Symposium on Saturday, March 30 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Monmouth County Agriculture Building at 4000 Kozloski Rd.

“This symposium is a wonderful way to celebrate spring and learn about home and community gardening,” said Freeholder Lillian G. Burry, liaison to Rutgers Cooperative Extension. “The Master Gardeners have a wealth of horticultural knowledge to share to help you properly prepare your gorgeous green spaces.” Master Gardeners will present workshops on numerous topics including landscape shrubs, garden planning for vegetables, butterflies and hydrangea care. Participants will be able to view a live gardening demonstration or attend a Q&A panel discussion with horticulturalists. A Rutgers’ Cooperative Extension Master Gardner Helpline table will be open at the symposium to answer gardening questions. The helpline is also available year-round weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 732-303-7614. “Over the years, Diane Larson, the County Horticulturalist, has been an integral part of the success of the Master Gardener program,” Freeholder Burry continued. “I am confident the 2019 Spring Symposium will remain the superlative program it has always been due in part to the ongoing efforts of Diane Larson.” In conjunction with the Rutgers Cooperative Extension, the Monmouth County Master Gardener program seeks to educate everyone in horticultural topics, helps answer questions regarding gardening problems around the home, supports community gardens for towns and schools and provides a speaker’s bureau to bring Master Gardener led discussions to local gardening clubs and other interested community groups around the County.

For more information about the Spring Symposium or the Monmouth County Master Gardeners Program, call 732-431-7260, email mgmcsymposium@gmail.com or go to www.VisitMonmouth.com.