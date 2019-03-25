County adopts $449.6 million budget for 2019

FREEHOLD, NJ – The Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders has adopted the County’s $449.6 million budget for 2019. The budget was introduced on Feb. 19 and the budget was subsequently adopted at the March 18 freeholder meeting after a public hearing was held.

“The Board has taken a hard line approach to ensure that each County department is being fiscally responsible. We are currently using a similar amount of fund balance as the revenue that we regenerated during the year and work to ensure future financial stability with all bond rating agencies,” said Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone. “It is important to note that even though department spending has gone down, we have kept the quality of services at the level our residents have come to expect.” The 2019 spending plan of $449,600,000 includes $305,500,000 in taxes and incorporates a reduction in County department budgets of nearly $1.5 million. For comparison, in 2010 the County’s budget was $493.4 million. The annual budget covers the cost of maintaining 1,000 lane miles of roads, more than 900 bridges, 16,000 acres of County parks, emergency management services, 911 emergency communications, law enforcement through the Prosecutor’s and Sheriff’s offices, elections, deed recording and passport services in the County Clerk’s Office, probates and adoptions through the Surrogate’s office as well as numerous additional programs and benefits.

Copies of the County budget are available on the Monmouth County website at www.visitmonmouth.com.