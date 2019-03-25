Sean McConnell – I Could Have Been An Angel

Growing up in the coffee houses of the Boston folk scene, Sean McConnell watched his parents playing songs written by Joni Mitchell, Bruce Springsteen, Bob Dylan, David Wilcox, Shawn Colvin, Harry Chapin, CSNY, James Taylor and others of the like. Unknown to himself or his parents, Sean was soaking it all in and locking it away somewhere inside.

Now, an artist in his own right, Sean travels the states performing his own style of music that he describes as “Lyric Driven Roots Rock with Soul.”

A live Sean McConnell show is truly a dynamic experience. One moment reckless rock, and the next an intimate acoustic pin drop moment. While most of his performances these days are backed by his four piece band, you can sometimes find him by himself on a stool with a guitar getting back to the basics. “In whatever case”, McConnell says, “It’s all about the song. That never changes. It always starts with an acoustic guitar and a notepad. The lyrics are the point. The story is central.”

facebook.com/officialseanmcconnell/

www.seanmcconnell.com/

[DOWNLOAD NOW] (To download on PC- Right Click -> “Save As”, on a MAC CTRL -> “Save As”)