17 Year-Old Toms River Girl Still Missing

A girl from Toms River is still missing since leaving school on Friday.

Ashley Combs a 17 year old from Ocean County left school without her cell phone and hasn’t been seen since. This, according to family lawyer Jef Henninger. Heninger told NJ.com over the phone “We’re hoping whoever has her feels the pressure. You have 24 hours to do the right thing, we’re leaving the door open. Maybe the person has the best possible intentions and is doing this the wrong way.” She has no history of running away.