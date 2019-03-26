The Latest: Murphy disappointed after stalled weed vote

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says he’s disappointed but “not defeated” after legislation to legalize recreational marijuana failed to get enough votes to pass the Legislature.

Murphy spoke Monday alongside legislative leaders, just hours after the state Senate postponed a vote because it didn’t have enough support.

Murphy cast the delayed vote as a bump in the road on the way toward making New Jersey the 11th state to legalize recreational weed.

The bill stalled despite Democratic control of state government and highlighted the difficulty Murphy and leaders faced in persuading people to support legalization.

Murphy says he’ll continue to push for the legislation, but the timing of a vote is unclear.