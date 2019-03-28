James Dalton’s Songs And Stories (28 March 2019)

Listen Online
You can listen using our pop-up player or using our streaming links: MP3 or AAC
We are also listed on TuneIn, iTunes, several radio directories, and apps for most smart devices.
|Time
|Artist
|Title
|Buy
|5:36 AM
|Mike Edel
|Houdini
|iTunes | Amazon
|5:32 AM
|Soup Dragons
|Divine Thing
|iTunes | Amazon
|5:29 AM
|OZWALD
|As The Crow Flies
|iTunes | Amazon
|5:22 AM
|Richard Shindell
|Confession
|iTunes | Amazon
|5:19 AM
|Aimee Mann
|You Could Make a Killing
|iTunes | Amazon
|5:14 AM
|Reese Wynans and Friends
|Crossfire
|iTunes | Amazon
|5:10 AM
|Alison Krauss & Union Station
|Lie Awake
|iTunes | Amazon
|5:08 AM
|Blitzen Trapper
|War Is Placebo
|iTunes | Amazon
|4:59 AM
|Lynyrd Skynyrd
|Saturday Night Special
|iTunes | Amazon
|4:57 AM
|The Kooks
|She Moves In Her Own Way
|iTunes | Amazon
|4:52 AM
|Talking Heads
|Mr. Jones
|iTunes | Amazon
|4:49 AM
|Aaron Lee Tasjan
|Heart Slows Down
|iTunes | Amazon
|4:45 AM
|Rose Of The West
|Roads
|iTunes | Amazon
|4:40 AM
|David Bowie
|Scary Monsters
|iTunes | Amazon
|4:29 AM
|The Weeklings w/ Peter Noone
|Friday On My Mind
|iTunes | Amazon
|4:25 AM
|Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers
|For Real
|iTunes | Amazon
|4:22 AM
|The Monkees
|Me And Magdalena
|iTunes | Amazon
|4:17 AM
|Paul Simon
|How Can You Live In The Northeast?
|iTunes | Amazon
|4:13 AM
|Cass McCombs
|Sleeping Volcanoes
|iTunes | Amazon
|4:10 AM
|Razorlight
|Wire To Wire
|iTunes | Amazon
|4:05 AM
|Deer Tick
|Bluesboy
|iTunes | Amazon
|3:57 AM
|Neil Young
|Hey Hey My My
|iTunes | Amazon
|3:53 AM
|The Cranberries
|All Over Now
|iTunes | Amazon
|3:50 AM
|Them Vibes w/ Maggie Rose
|Right On
|iTunes | Amazon
|3:48 AM
|The Smithereens
|I Wanna Be Your Man
|iTunes | Amazon
|3:45 AM
|The Black Keys
|Lo/Hi
|iTunes | Amazon
|3:40 AM
|Woodfish
|In My Eyes
|iTunes | Amazon
|3:33 AM
|Traffic
|Freedom Rider
|iTunes | Amazon
|3:30 AM
|Johnny Marr
|Armatopia
|iTunes | Amazon
|3:25 AM
|The Revivalists
|You And I
|iTunes | Amazon
|3:20 AM
|Ida Mae
|Reaching
|iTunes | Amazon
|3:16 AM
|Bob Marley & The Wailers
|Redemption Song
|iTunes | Amazon
|3:09 AM
|Greg Antista and the Lonely Street
|Goodnight Ramona
|iTunes | Amazon
|3:01 AM
|Jackson Browne
|The Load Out/Stay live
|iTunes | Amazon
|2:57 AM
|Velvet Underground
|Sweet Jane
|iTunes | Amazon
|2:54 AM
|Sasami
|Not The Time
|iTunes | Amazon
|2:51 AM
|Fitz and the Tantrums
|123456
|iTunes | Amazon
|2:47 AM
|Bruce Springsteen
|Prove It All Night
|iTunes | Amazon
|2:44 AM
|Galactic
|Everlasting Light
|iTunes | Amazon
|2:39 AM
|Ty Mares and the Running Dog Band
|Gone
|iTunes | Amazon
|2:34 AM
|Duels
|What We Did Wrong
|iTunes | Amazon
|2:30 AM
|Michael McDermott
|Tell Tale Heart
|iTunes | Amazon
|2:27 AM
|Dave Hause
|The Ditch
|iTunes | Amazon
|2:23 AM
|Radiohead
|High and Dry
|iTunes | Amazon
|2:16 AM
|Reid Genauer and Folks
|Conspire To Smile
|iTunes | Amazon
|2:13 AM
|Van Morrison
|Into The Mystic
|iTunes | Amazon
|2:09 AM
|The Jayhawks
|Tampa To Tulsa
|iTunes | Amazon
|2:05 AM
|Two Door Cinema Club
|Talk
|iTunes | Amazon
|2:01 AM
|Pink Floyd
|Run Like Hell
|iTunes | Amazon
|1:55 AM
|Dire Straits
|Skateaway
|iTunes | Amazon
|1:52 AM
|Cowbell
|Tallulah
|iTunes | Amazon
|1:49 AM
|Hayes Carll
|Times Like These
|iTunes | Amazon
|1:46 AM
|Albert Hammond Jr
|Fast Times
|iTunes | Amazon
|1:43 AM
|The Raconteurs
|Level
|iTunes | Amazon
|1:40 AM
|Cage The Elephant
|Ready To Let Go
|iTunes | Amazon
|1:33 AM
|The Stone Roses
|She Bangs The Drums
|iTunes | Amazon
|1:29 AM
|Matthew Logan Vasquez
|Ghostwriters
|iTunes | Amazon
|1:20 AM
|The Grateful Dead
|Fire On The Mountain
|iTunes | Amazon
|1:15 AM
|Alice Merton
|Lash Out
|iTunes | Amazon
|1:12 AM
|Big Star
|You Get What You Deserve
|iTunes | Amazon
|1:09 AM
|Rufus Wainwright
|California
|iTunes | Amazon
|1:05 AM
|Ex Hex
|Rainbow Shiner
|iTunes | Amazon
|1:01 AM
|Oasis
|Falling Down
|iTunes | Amazon
|12:56 AM
|Doyle Bramhall II
|November
|iTunes | Amazon
|12:53 AM
|Eagles of Death Metal
|I Only Want You
|iTunes | Amazon
|12:49 AM
|Meat Puppets
|Damn Thing
|iTunes | Amazon
|12:46 AM
|Andrew Leahey and the Homestead
|Airwaves
|iTunes | Amazon
|12:43 AM
|Dylan LeBlanc
|Renegade
|iTunes | Amazon
|12:39 AM
|Rogue Wave
|Lake Michigan
|iTunes | Amazon
|12:35 AM
|Telekinesis
|Cut The Quick
|iTunes | Amazon
|12:30 AM
|David Gray
|Fugitive
|iTunes | Amazon
|12:27 AM
|Better Oblivion Community Center
|Dylan Thomas
|iTunes | Amazon
|12:18 AM
|The Kinks
|Low Budget
|iTunes | Amazon
|12:13 AM
|Faith No More
|We Care A Lot
|iTunes | Amazon
|12:10 AM
|Strand Of Oaks
|Ruby
|iTunes | Amazon
|12:06 AM
|Steve Forbert
|A Big Comeuppance
|iTunes | Amazon
|12:02 AM
|The National
|You Had Your Soul With You
|iTunes | Amazon
|12:00 AM
|Del Fuegos
|Hand In Hand
|iTunes | Amazon
|11:46 PM
|Porno for Pyros
|Pets clean
|iTunes | Amazon
|11:28 PM
|Porno for Pyros
|Kimberly Austin
|iTunes | Amazon
|11:25 PM
|Thievery Corporation
|Revolution Solution
|iTunes | Amazon
|11:04 PM
|Porno for Pyros
|100 Ways
|iTunes | Amazon
|10:55 PM
|Joan Osborne
|Right Hand Man
|iTunes | Amazon
|10:50 PM
|Paul Rodgers
|Born Under A Bad Sign
|iTunes | Amazon
|10:47 PM
|Death Cab For Cutie
|Northern Lights acoustic
|iTunes | Amazon
|10:42 PM
|Leon Bridges
|Smooth Sailing
|iTunes | Amazon
|10:39 PM
|Mt Joy
|Sheep
|iTunes | Amazon
|10:35 PM
|Joss Stone
|Super Duper Love Are You Diggin On Me pt1
|iTunes | Amazon
|10:26 PM
|The Psychedelic Furs
|Heartbreak Beat
|iTunes | Amazon
|10:22 PM
|Vampire Weekend
|Harmony Hall
|iTunes | Amazon
|10:17 PM
|Rockpile
|When I Write The Book
|iTunes | Amazon
|10:14 PM
|Julia Jacklin
|Pressure To Party
|iTunes | Amazon
|10:06 PM
|Love & Rockets
|So Alive
|iTunes | Amazon
|10:02 PM
|Josh Ritter
|Old Black Magic
|iTunes | Amazon
|9:58 PM
|Velvet Starlings
|Coming Home
|iTunes | Amazon
|9:55 PM
|Stealers Wheel
|Stuck in the Middle With You
|iTunes | Amazon
|9:51 PM
|Phish
|Tide Turns
|iTunes | Amazon
|9:47 PM
|Jocelyn And Chris Arndt
|Outta My Head
|iTunes | Amazon
|9:37 PM
|Band Of Friends
|Soul To Soul
|iTunes | Amazon
|9:34 PM
|Eli Paperboy Reed
|Burn Me Up
|iTunes | Amazon
|9:28 PM
|Little Steven and the Disciples Of
|Superfly Terraplane
|iTunes | Amazon
|9:24 PM
|Dave Mason
|Dear Mr Fantasy
|iTunes | Amazon
|9:20 PM
|John Mayer
|I Guess I Just Feel Like
|iTunes | Amazon
|9:04 PM
|stringbean & boardwalk social
|mean red spider
|iTunes | Amazon
|9:00 PM
|Earth Wind & Fire
|Shining Star
|iTunes | Amazon
|8:55 PM
|Bruce Springsteen
|Spirit In The Night
|iTunes | Amazon
|8:51 PM
|Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers
|For Real
|iTunes | Amazon
|8:44 PM
|Joe Jackson
|Right And Wrong
|iTunes | Amazon
|8:38 PM
|Quaker City Night Hawks
|Suit In The Back
|iTunes | Amazon
|8:34 PM
|My Morning Jacket
|What A Wonderful Man
|iTunes | Amazon
|8:31 PM
|Lost Leaders
|Extra Ordinary
|iTunes | Amazon
|8:28 PM
|The Black Keys
|Lo/Hi
|iTunes | Amazon
|8:24 PM
|The Record Company
|Rita Mae Young
|iTunes | Amazon
|8:18 PM
|Talking Heads
|And She Was
|iTunes | Amazon
|8:14 PM
|Andrew Bird
|Bloodless
|iTunes | Amazon
|8:09 PM
|D Generation
|No Way Out
|iTunes | Amazon
|8:06 PM
|Castlecomer
|All Of The Noise Big Data Remix
|iTunes | Amazon
|8:02 PM
|andres roots w james dalton
|get me back
|iTunes | Amazon
|8:00 PM
|The Beatles
|For You Blue
|iTunes | Amazon
|7:56 PM
|Margolnick
|Pop Tart
|iTunes | Amazon
|7:50 PM
|Karen O and Danger Mouse
|Turn The Light
|iTunes | Amazon
|7:41 PM
|Meat Puppets
|Warranty
|iTunes | Amazon
|7:37 PM
|Beck
|Strange Apparition
|iTunes | Amazon
|7:34 PM
|Dave Hause
|The Ditch
|iTunes | Amazon
|7:21 PM
|The Allman Brothers Band
|Blue Sky
|iTunes | Amazon
|7:12 PM
|Grateful Dead
|U.S. Blues
|iTunes | Amazon