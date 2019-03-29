Panel probing tax credits hears that firm was ‘untruthful’

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A corporate executive has told a state panel probing New Jersey’s business tax incentives that a former employer was “untruthful” about a key criterion in its credit application.

The tax incentive task force held its first public meeting Thursday. The panel was set up by Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy in January after an audit showed the authority managing the awards failed in some cases to verify that businesses met required benchmarks. Gulsen Kama filed a whistleblower claim stemming from her tenure as a top financial officer at a New Jersey company in 2015 and 2016. She says the company was “untruthful” in its credit application. She says the firm said it planned to leave the state when she knew from internal discussions that it didn’t. Task force attorney Jim Walden said the firm wasn’t identified because they weren’t present to defend themselves.