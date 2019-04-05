Jocelyn And Chris Arndt (05 April 2019)

Listen Online
|Time
|Artist
|Title
|Buy
|8:00 AM
|Bruce Springsteen
|The River
|7:56 AM
|Velvet Starlings
|Coming Home
|7:46 AM
|Crosby, Stills & Nash
|Southern Cross
|7:43 AM
|Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers
|For Real
|7:38 AM
|Jody Joseph & The Average Joes
|What If I Should Fall
|7:31 AM
|Stephen Malkmus
|Rushing The Acid Frat
|7:27 AM
|Galactic
|Everlasting Light
|7:24 AM
|Robert Cray
|The Same Love That Makes You Laugh
|7:19 AM
|Fitz and the Tantrums
|123456
|7:14 AM
|Hot Tuna
|A Little Faster
|7:04 AM
|Beth Hart
|Love Is A Lie
|7:00 AM
|Jocelyn And Chris Arndt
|Outta My Head
|6:57 AM
|Rockpile
|When I Write The Book
|6:53 AM
|The Black Crowes
|Soul Singing acoustic
|6:48 AM
|Josh Ritter
|Old Black Magic
|6:45 AM
|Matthew Logan Vasquez
|Ghostwriters
|6:39 AM
|Dave Hause
|The Ditch
|6:35 AM
|Arlan Feiles & The Broken Hearted
|Catch Me Now
|6:29 AM
|Jethro Tull
|Nothing Is Easy
|6:25 AM
|Dylan LeBlanc
|Renegade
|6:18 AM
|The Pretenders
|Back on the Chain Gang
|6:14 AM
|Them Vibes w/ Maggie Rose
|Right On
|6:10 AM
|Natalie Merchant
|San Andreas Fault
|6:05 AM
|Night Marcher
|Puzzled And Amused
|6:01 AM
|REM
|Texarkana
|5:58 AM
|Moke Hill
|Gold Country
|5:55 AM
|Castlecomer
|Escapism
|5:51 AM
|Michael McDermott
|Tell Tale Heart
|5:45 AM
|Cage The Elephant
|Ready To Let Go
|5:37 AM
|Jefferson Airplane
|Today
|5:34 AM
|Death Cab For Cutie
|Northern Lights acoustic
|5:29 AM
|MGMT
|Kids
|5:25 AM
|Telekinesis
|Cut The Quick
|5:20 AM
|JD Simo
|You Need Love
|5:16 AM
|Big Head Todd and The Monsters
|Resignation Superman
|5:12 AM
|Hodera
|North Dakota
|5:08 AM
|Grouplove
|Ways to Go
|5:05 AM
|Sebadoh
|Celebrate The Void
|4:56 AM
|Led Zeppelin
|How Many More Times
|4:54 AM
|G. Love & Special Sauce
|Rodeo Clowns
|4:48 AM
|The Weeklings w/ Peter Noone
|Friday On My Mind
|4:41 AM
|U2
|All Because Of You
|4:34 AM
|Stringbean
|Gravity
|4:30 AM
|Quaker City Night Hawks
|Suit In The Back
|4:26 AM
|Better Oblivion Community Center
|Dylan Thomas
|4:23 AM
|Elvis Costello
|Watching The Detectives
|4:17 AM
|Adia Victoria
|Different Kind Of Love
|4:12 AM
|David Gilmour
|Take a Breath
|4:09 AM
|7Horse
|Man In Black
|4:05 AM
|Mini Mansions
|GummyBear
|4:02 AM
|Ben Folds Five
|Jackson Cannery
|3:58 AM
|Phosphorescent
|New Birth In New England
|3:54 AM
|Divine Fits
|Would That Not Be Nice
|3:49 AM
|Reese Wynans and Friends
|Crossfire
|3:46 AM
|Karen O and Danger Mouse
|Turn The Light
|3:41 AM
|The Grateful Dead
|Box Of Rain
|3:37 AM
|Catfish and the Bottlemen
|Longshot
|3:33 AM
|Tony Tedesco & Full Fathom 5
|Shoes
|3:24 AM
|Meat Puppets
|Warranty
|3:21 AM
|Mt Joy
|Sheep
|3:16 AM
|Kings Of Leon
|Use Somebody
|3:13 AM
|Bob Mould
|Lost Faith
|3:10 AM
|Mark Knopfler
|Redbud Tree
|3:03 AM
|The Cat Empire
|Ready Now
|2:59 AM
|Toadies
|Tyler
|2:55 AM
|Talking Heads
|Wild Wild Life
|2:53 AM
|White Denim
|Shanalala
|2:44 AM
|Eric Clapton & Steve Winwood
|Little Wing live
|2:40 AM
|John Mayer
|I Guess I Just Feel Like
|2:36 AM
|Steven Delopoulos
|Lantern In Your Closet
|2:31 AM
|The Knack
|SP0250.WAV
|2:27 AM
|Little Steven and the Disciples Of
|Superfly Terraplane
|2:23 AM
|Vampire Weekend
|Harmony Hall
|2:16 AM
|Foals
|Exits
|2:13 AM
|The Doors
|Alabama Song Whiskey Bar
|2:09 AM
|Jonathan Wilson
|Over The Midnight
|2:05 AM
|Deer Tick
|Bluesboy
|2:02 AM
|Paul Westerberg
|My Daydream
|1:58 AM
|Afro Celt Sound System
|Release
|1:53 AM
|The Revivalists
|You And I
|1:50 AM
|Lost Leaders
|Extra Ordinary
|1:48 AM
|The Byrds
|So You Want To Be A Rock N Roll Star
|1:44 AM
|Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers
|For Real
|1:40 AM
|Ed Tang and The Chops
|Willy Loman
|1:36 AM
|The Hold Steady
|Sequestered In Memphis
|1:32 AM
|Johnny Marr
|Armatopia
|1:29 AM
|The Black Keys
|Lo/Hi
|1:27 AM
|Son Volt
|Lost Souls
|1:21 AM
|The Faces
|Debris
|1:18 AM
|JR JR
|Big Bear Mountain
|1:13 AM
|Stereophonics
|All In One Night
|1:10 AM
|Greg Antista and the Lonely Street
|Goodnight Ramona
|1:04 AM
|Big Country
|Fields Of Fire
|10:58 PM
|Fleetwood Mac
|For Your Love
|10:54 PM
|Sharon Van Etten
|Seventeen
|10:49 PM
|Galactic
|Everlasting Light
|10:45 PM
|Joan Osborne
|Ladder
|10:41 PM
|Eric Krasno
|On The Rise
|10:34 PM
|Red Hot Chili Peppers
|Give it Away
|10:30 PM
|Macy Gray
|Sex-O-Matic Venus Freak
|10:27 PM
|The Smithereens
|Hold Me Tight
|10:24 PM
|Night Beats
|One Thing
|10:18 PM
|Sean McConnell
|I Could Have Been An Angel
|10:13 PM
|Crosby, Stills & Nash
|Guinnevere
|10:10 PM
|Steve Gunn
|Stonehurst Cowboy
|10:01 PM
|Cass McCombs
|Sleeping Volcanoes
|9:57 PM
|The Cranberries
|Linger
|9:54 PM
|Quincy Mumford
|Hey Morning
|9:50 PM
|OZWALD
|As The Crow Flies
|9:43 PM
|Tobias The Owl
|Let Go
|9:29 PM
|Albert Hammond Jr
|Fast Times
|9:26 PM
|U2
|Vertigo
|9:23 PM
|Dave Hause
|The Ditch
|9:20 PM
|PJ Harvey
|When Under Ether
|9:11 PM
|Cream
|Spoonful live
|9:07 PM
|Robin Trower
|Shame The Devil
|9:03 PM
|The Animals
|House of the Rising Sun
|8:57 PM
|Iggy Pop
|Lust For Life
|8:53 PM
|Cage The Elephant w/ Beck
|Night Running
|8:49 PM
|Nirvana
|Heart Shaped Box
|8:42 PM
|Blur
|Under The Westway
|8:39 PM
|Rose Of The West
|Roads
|8:35 PM
|West Indian Girl
|What Are You Afraid Of
|8:25 PM
|Ida Mae
|Reaching
|8:22 PM
|Delta Deep
|Bang The Lid
|8:13 PM
|Possum Dixon
|Watch The Girl Destroy Me
