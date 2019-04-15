Quaker City Night Hawks – Suit In The Back

Quaker City Night Hawks‘ brand of hard rock n’ roll is bred from Texas boogie, Memphis soul and heavy blues. Their music is southern rock right out of ’75, played with the fervor of a sermon crackling out of the radio in a ’68 Lincoln.

They’re the whiskey bottle you finished Saturday night and the prayer you said the next morning. Like a country gunshot on a humid night and your first illicit beer, Quaker City Night Hawks are the spirit of rock n’ roll. Come shake your hips.

