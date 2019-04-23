Kurt from The Grip Weeds (23 April 2019)

Time Artist Title Buy

4:06 AM Julia Jacklin Pressure To Party iTunes | Amazon

3:53 AM Courtney Barnett Everybody Here Hates You iTunes | Amazon

3:48 AM Bonnie Raitt Shakin Shakin Shakes iTunes | Amazon

3:44 AM Matthew Logan Vasquez Ghostwriters iTunes | Amazon

3:40 AM Keith Kenny Higher Power iTunes | Amazon

3:34 AM Blondie Rapture iTunes | Amazon

3:30 AM Eels You Are The Shining Light iTunes | Amazon

3:27 AM Better Oblivion Community Center Dylan Thomas iTunes | Amazon

3:22 AM Bob Dylan If You See Her, Say Hello iTunes | Amazon

3:16 AM Jenny Lewis Red Bull And Hennessy iTunes | Amazon

3:13 AM Sharon Van Etten Comeback Kid iTunes | Amazon

3:10 AM Del Fuegos Friday Night iTunes | Amazon

3:07 AM Night Marcher Puzzled And Amused iTunes | Amazon

2:58 AM Free All Right Now iTunes | Amazon

2:52 AM Sean McConnell Rest My Head iTunes | Amazon

2:48 AM Dylan LeBlanc Renegade iTunes | Amazon

2:44 AM Citizen Cope Bullet And A Target iTunes | Amazon

2:40 AM Beck Saw Lightning iTunes | Amazon

2:37 AM The Mercury Brothers Steal Away iTunes | Amazon

2:31 AM Trey Anastasio Ghost Of The Forest iTunes | Amazon

2:27 AM The Magpie Salute The Killing Moon iTunes | Amazon

2:22 AM Dispatch Bang Bang iTunes | Amazon

2:17 AM Calexico and Iron & Wine Father Mountain iTunes | Amazon

2:12 AM Derek and the Dominos Bell Bottom Blues iTunes | Amazon

2:07 AM Dinosaur Jr. Water iTunes | Amazon

2:03 AM The Devil Makes Three Chase The Feeling iTunes | Amazon

2:00 AM Sebadoh Celebrate The Void iTunes | Amazon

1:57 AM Cage The Elephant Whole Wide World iTunes | Amazon

1:53 AM Death Cab For Cutie Northern Lights acoustic iTunes | Amazon

1:48 AM The Ramones I Just Want To Have Something to Do iTunes | Amazon

1:45 AM The Black Keys Lo/Hi iTunes | Amazon

1:41 AM Predator Dub Assassins Gunman iTunes | Amazon

1:33 AM Garcia/Grisman/Rice So What iTunes | Amazon

1:29 AM The Dream Syndicate Put Some Miles On iTunes | Amazon

1:22 AM Jimi Hendrix Bold As Love iTunes | Amazon

1:16 AM Adia Victoria Different Kind Of Love iTunes | Amazon

1:11 AM Warren Zevon Sentimental Hygiene iTunes | Amazon

1:09 AM Teenage Fanclub What You Do To Me iTunes | Amazon

1:06 AM Perry Farrell Pirate Punk Politician iTunes | Amazon

12:58 AM Coldplay Lost! iTunes | Amazon

12:51 AM Albert Hammond Jr Fast Times iTunes | Amazon

12:48 AM Nick Waterhouse I Feel An Urge Coming On iTunes | Amazon

12:40 AM Fantastic Negrito Scary Woman iTunes | Amazon

12:37 AM Mt Joy Sheep iTunes | Amazon

12:32 AM The Jayhawks Tailspin iTunes | Amazon

12:28 AM Hamish Anderson What You Do To Me iTunes | Amazon

12:24 AM Meat Puppets Warranty iTunes | Amazon

12:21 AM Hiss Golden Messenger Biloxi iTunes | Amazon

12:15 AM Spirit Animal Zoo iTunes | Amazon

12:12 AM JR JR Big Bear Mountain iTunes | Amazon

12:09 AM In The Pocket w/ Jeffrey Gaines Open My Eyes iTunes | Amazon

12:06 AM Rival Sons Do Your Worst iTunes | Amazon

12:03 AM Surfer Blood Gravity iTunes | Amazon

11:59 PM U2 Fire iTunes | Amazon

11:56 PM David Bowie Queen Bitch iTunes | Amazon

11:52 PM Jamestown Revival This Too Shall Pass iTunes | Amazon

11:42 PM The Rolling Stones Moonlight Mile iTunes | Amazon

11:38 PM The Rolling Stones Dead Flowers iTunes | Amazon

11:33 PM The Rolling Stones Sister Morphine iTunes | Amazon

11:29 PM The Rolling Stones I Got The Blues iTunes | Amazon

11:26 PM The Rolling Stones Bitch iTunes | Amazon

11:23 PM The Rolling Stones You Gotta Move iTunes | Amazon

11:10 PM The Rolling Stones Wild Horses iTunes | Amazon

11:07 PM The Rolling Stones Sway iTunes | Amazon

11:03 PM The Rolling Stones Brown Sugar iTunes | Amazon

10:58 PM Versing Tethered iTunes | Amazon

10:55 PM Karen O and Danger Mouse Turn The Light iTunes | Amazon

10:50 PM Rose Of The West Roads iTunes | Amazon

10:46 PM Shannon McNally Memory Of A Ghost iTunes | Amazon

10:43 PM John Mayer I Guess I Just Feel Like iTunes | Amazon

10:37 PM Yes America iTunes | Amazon

10:29 PM The Strawbs Autumn iTunes | Amazon

10:25 PM Johnny Marr Armatopia iTunes | Amazon

10:19 PM Reid Genauer and Folks Conspire To Smile iTunes | Amazon

10:15 PM Dramarama Work For Food iTunes | Amazon

10:11 PM Nick Drake Time Has Told Me iTunes | Amazon

10:06 PM Matt Costa Ballad Of Miss Kate iTunes | Amazon

10:02 PM The Inoculated Canaries Who Are You iTunes | Amazon

9:58 PM The New Pornographers High Ticket Attractions iTunes | Amazon

9:54 PM Vampire Weekend Harmony Hall iTunes | Amazon

9:50 PM Radiohead Jigsaw Falling Into Place iTunes | Amazon

9:35 PM Dylan LeBlanc Renegade iTunes | Amazon

9:32 PM Calexico Under The Wheels iTunes | Amazon

9:26 PM David Bromberg Suffer To Sing The Blues iTunes | Amazon

9:23 PM Gram Parsons Ooh Las Vegas iTunes | Amazon

9:19 PM Tyler Ramsey A Dream Of Home iTunes | Amazon

8:58 PM OZWALD As The Crow Flies iTunes | Amazon

8:48 PM David Bowie Sweet Thing reprise iTunes | Amazon

8:45 PM The Grip Weeds Salad Days iTunes | Amazon

8:42 PM Lost Leaders Extra Ordinary iTunes | Amazon

8:39 PM The Jimi Hendrix Experience Love or Confusion iTunes | Amazon

8:34 PM Trey Anastasio Ghost Of The Forest iTunes | Amazon

8:25 PM Glen Hansard Roll On Slow iTunes | Amazon

8:22 PM The Black Keys Lo/Hi iTunes | Amazon

8:14 PM Parliament Give Up the Funk Tear the Roof Off the Suc iTunes | Amazon

8:09 PM Oysterhead Mr. Oysterhead iTunes | Amazon

8:07 PM Stephen Malkmus Rushing The Acid Frat iTunes | Amazon

8:03 PM Dave Hause The Ditch iTunes | Amazon

8:00 PM George Harrison Awaiting On You All iTunes | Amazon

7:54 PM The Jayhawks Lovers Of The Sun iTunes | Amazon

7:49 PM Portugal The Man Feel It Still iTunes | Amazon

7:33 PM The Magpie Salute The Killing Moon iTunes | Amazon

7:30 PM Ida Mae Reaching iTunes | Amazon

7:26 PM Marah Angels On A Passing Train iTunes | Amazon

7:21 PM Donovan Sunshine Superman iTunes | Amazon

6:59 PM Eagles Chug All Night iTunes | Amazon

6:51 PM Val Emmich Going To Waste In The Garden State iTunes | Amazon

6:48 PM Morphine Cure For Pain iTunes | Amazon

6:45 PM The English Beat Best Friend iTunes | Amazon

6:41 PM Sharon Van Etten Seventeen iTunes | Amazon

6:34 PM The Wag We Carry On iTunes | Amazon

6:11 PM Gomez GirlShapedLoveDrug iTunes | Amazon

5:56 PM Beck Heart Is A Drum iTunes | Amazon

5:44 PM Black Pumas Black Moon Rising iTunes | Amazon

5:37 PM Josh Ritter Losing Battles iTunes | Amazon

5:34 PM Grace Potter & The Nocturnals Mr. Columbus iTunes | Amazon

5:31 PM Good Old War My Own Sinking Ship iTunes | Amazon

5:27 PM Orville Peck Turn To Hate iTunes | Amazon

5:22 PM Graham Parker Discovering Japan acoustic iTunes | Amazon

5:14 PM moe. So Long iTunes | Amazon

5:11 PM Danielia Cotton Forgive Me iTunes | Amazon

5:08 PM Mt Joy Sheep iTunes | Amazon

5:01 PM Cage The Elephant Mess Around iTunes | Amazon

4:58 PM Them Vibes w/ Maggie Rose Right On iTunes | Amazon

4:53 PM Devo Through Being Cool iTunes | Amazon