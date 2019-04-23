Potential Measles Exposure in Englishtown

The New Jersey Department of Health is warning residents of a highly suspect case of measles — a very contagious disease — in a Middlesex County resident who may have exposed individuals at a Monmouth County restaurant on April 19. The Department and local health officials are investigating any connection to the current Ocean County measles outbreak or outbreaks in other states.

Anyone who visited Rosalita’s Roadside Cantina, 180 Route 9 North, Englishtown, NJ 07726 on April 19, 2019 between 11:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. may have been exposed to measles.

The Department is working in collaboration with the Middlesex County Office of Health Services to identify additional exposures that could have occurred. This investigation is in progress. Please check the Department’s measles webpage for updated exposure information.

The Department recommends that anyone who visited the location listed above during the specified date/time should contact a health provider immediately to discuss potential exposure and risk of developing the illness. If you have been exposed, you are at risk if you have not been vaccinated or have not had measles. Individuals potentially exposed on these dates, if infected, could develop symptoms as late as May 10.

Anyone who suspects an exposure is urged to call a health care provider before going to a medical office or emergency department. Special arrangements can be made for evaluation while also protecting other patients and medical staff from possible infection.

Measles symptoms include rash, high fever, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes. It can cause serious complications such as pneumonia and encephalitis (swelling of the brain). Measles infection in a pregnant woman can lead to miscarriage, premature birth or a low-birth-weight baby. Measles is easily spread through the air when someone coughs or sneezes. People can also get sick when they come in contact with mucus or saliva from an infected person.

Anyone who has not been vaccinated or has not had measles is at risk if they are exposed. “Two doses of measles vaccine are about 97 percent effective in preventing measles,” said Dr. Christina Tan, state epidemiologist.

“We urge everyone to check to make sure they and their family members are up-to-date on measles/mumps/rubella (MMR) vaccine and all other age-appropriate immunizations. Getting vaccinated not only protects you, it protects others around you who are too young to get the vaccine or can’t receive it for medical reasons. If you’re planning an international trip, the World Health Organization recommends that adults or adolescents unsure of their immune status get a dose of measles vaccine before traveling,” Dr. Tan added.

Before international travel:

Infants 6 through 11 months of age should receive one dose of MMR vaccine. Infants who get one dose of MMR vaccine before their first birthday should get two more doses (one dose at 12 through 15 months of age and another dose separated by at least 28 days).

Children 1 year and older should receive two doses of MMR vaccine, separated by at least 28 days.

Teenagers and adults who do not have evidence of immunity against measles should get two doses of MMR vaccine separated by at least 28 days.

A document with information on what to do if you’ve been exposed to measles is available on our website: http://www.state.nj.us/health/cd/documents/topics/measles/measles_exposure_guidance_public.pdf

For more information about measles, contact your health care provider, or visit the New Jersey Department of Health website at http://www.state.nj.us/health/cd/topics/measles.shtml