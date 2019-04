Agency head facing questions over hiring relatives resigns

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — The head of a state agency overseeing school construction projects is resigning following reports that she hired people without required qualifications.

New Jersey Schools Development Authority CEO Lizette Delgado-Polanco said Tuesday in a letter to Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy that her last day will be Friday. Delgado-Polanco was at the center of reporting by The Record newspaper, which said she hired family members including a second cousin and the mother of her grandchild. The newspaper also reported that at least 10 people hired lacked qualifications. The authority has said the workers got jobs because they had necessary skills. In her letter, Delgado-Polanco said she leaves with a heavy heart and is proud of the work she did. The agency oversees construction projects in 31 of the state’s poorest school districts.