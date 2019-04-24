New Jersey’s takeover of Atlantic City to last full 5 years

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — The administration of Democratic New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy plans to leave a state takeover of Atlantic City in place for the full five years that his Republican predecessor envisioned in seizing control of the cash-strapped seaside gambling resort.

The timetable laid out Tuesday by Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver would keep the takeover in place through 2021. It began in November 2016 under Republican Chris Christie and a Democrat-controlled Legislature that concluded the city either could not or would not make the painful choices necessary to get its fiscal house in order. Murphy campaigned in part on ending the takeover. A plan announced Tuesday calls for reforms in government effectiveness and accountability, job training and economic development, finding new revenue sources and providing more opportunities for youth.