Rose Of The West – Roads

Rose of the West loosely threads dark and brooding strands throughout its newest songs to bind itstemperate-but-temperamental style of pop. The result is a beautifully structured,soft-blooming,Technicolor Lynchian dreamscape with just the right amount of sparkle amidst the darkshadowstocatch the eye. Are you awake or still sleeping?

Are these thoughts your own or are they driven by the characters who populate your dreams?Driving these hazydream-currents of music are frosty synths, radiant warmth from guitar and piano,nimble bass lines and a tempestuous, gutsy kick from clear-cut percussion.Rose of the West leader,Gina Barrington,brings it all together with her crystalline-but-sultry vocals, twisting and turning lyrics over like talismans. And no matter how dark, Barrington’s most desolate words always seem to hold the possibility of turning those single sparks into bright flames.

