90.5 The Night Announces Winner of Local Business Contest

Brookdale Public Radio is proud to announce the winner of the “90.5 The Night <3’s Local Business” contest…502 Baking Company in Brick!

We all have that special place we can’t stay away from and we know how important local businesses are to our community. So, we asked our listeners to nominate their favorites. Any business, from any industry. We had businesses that represented everything from pet care to salons to food.

The full list of nominees are below.

After all of the entries were gathered the station put together an online poll and asked for people to vote on their favorites. Hundreds of 90.5 listeners and members voted and the race was close!

As the winner, 502 Baking Company will be sponsor of “Mornings On The Night” for a week, starting May 6th. They will receive multiple advertising mentions during the morning drive-time show and top of the hour announcements before the NPR Newscasts for the week, valued at $1000. If you would like to advertise on 90.5 The Night, call Kristin at 732.224.2470.

Local Businesses Nominated By Listeners

Ae’s Thai & BBQ

Antoinette Boulangerie

Asbury Park Daily

Atlantic Bagel Company

Beacon Yoga

Booskerdoo Coffee & Baking Co.

Bubbakoo’s Burritos

Bürbelmaiers

Colts Neck General Store

Comfort Zone

Cravings

Dom’s Cherry Street Deli

Egan’s Spring Lake Liquors

502 Baking Company

Garden State Glasswork

Hair and Scalp Wellness

Hairlove Salon

IMA Urgent Care – Shrewsbury, Hazlet, Middletown

iPlay America

Jean Louise Homemade Candies

Jersey Mike’s in Wall

Kane Brewing Company

Karma 2 Go

Kisses & Crumbs, LLC

O’Shea’s Auto Repair

Old Spool Sewing Studio

Pat’s Market

Proving Ground Waterfront Dining

Purple Glaze Donuts, etc

Red Bank Chocolate Shoppe

Rugged Paw

Second Life Bikes

Servpro of Eatontown Long Branch

Shut Up and Eat

Sickles Market

Spark Market Solutions

Sunburst Pie Company

Tatchen’s

The Bagel Store, Colts Neck

The Cheese Cave

The Historic Village at Allaire

The Inbetween Cafe

The Jersey Shore Craft Beer Tour

The Macaroon Shop Bakery

The ShowRoom Cinema

Visiting Angels of Wall

VNA Health Group

Wolek’s Garden Cottage

Yoga Peace Kula