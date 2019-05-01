90.5 The Night Announces Winner of Local Business Contest

Brookdale Public Radio is proud to announce the winner of the “90.5 The Night <3’s Local Business” contest…502 Baking Company in Brick!

We all have that special place we can’t stay away from and we know how important local businesses are to our community. So, we asked our listeners to nominate their favorites. Any business, from any industry. We had businesses that represented everything from pet care to salons to food.

The full list of nominees are below.

After all of the entries were gathered the station put together an online poll and asked for people to vote on their favorites. Hundreds of 90.5 listeners and members voted and the race was close!

As the winner, 502 Baking Company will be sponsor of “Mornings On The Night” for a week, starting May 6th.  They will receive multiple advertising mentions during the morning drive-time show and top of the hour announcements before the NPR Newscasts for the week, valued at $1000.  If you would like to advertise on 90.5 The Night, call Kristin at 732.224.2470.

Local Businesses Nominated By Listeners

Ae’s Thai & BBQ
Antoinette Boulangerie
Asbury Park Daily
Atlantic Bagel Company
Beacon Yoga
Booskerdoo Coffee & Baking Co.
Bubbakoo’s Burritos
Bürbelmaiers
Colts Neck General Store
Comfort Zone
Cravings
Dom’s Cherry Street Deli
Egan’s Spring Lake Liquors
502 Baking Company
Garden State Glasswork
Hair and Scalp Wellness
Hairlove Salon
IMA Urgent Care – Shrewsbury, Hazlet, Middletown
iPlay America
Jean Louise Homemade Candies
Jersey Mike’s in Wall
Kane Brewing Company
Karma 2 Go
Kisses & Crumbs, LLC
O’Shea’s Auto Repair
Old Spool Sewing Studio
Pat’s Market
Proving Ground Waterfront Dining
Purple Glaze Donuts, etc
Red Bank Chocolate Shoppe
Rugged Paw
Second Life Bikes
Servpro of Eatontown Long Branch
Shut Up and Eat
Sickles Market
Spark Market Solutions
Sunburst Pie Company
Tatchen’s
The Bagel Store, Colts Neck
The Cheese Cave
The Historic Village at Allaire
The Inbetween Cafe
The Jersey Shore Craft Beer Tour
The Macaroon Shop Bakery
The ShowRoom Cinema
Visiting Angels of Wall
VNA Health Group
Wolek’s Garden Cottage
Yoga Peace Kula