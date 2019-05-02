Officer struck by car during undercover drug investigation

LAKEWOOD, N.J. (AP) — A police officer was struck and injured by a car that authorities say was driven by the target of an undercover drug investigation.

The Toms River officer was hit around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday as he approached the vehicle in a shopping center in neighboring Lakewood. Authorities say the driver, Brian Swain, accelerated and stopped, the accelerated again and hit the officer, sending him onto the hood and into the car’s windshield. Swain then drove off but was stopped by officers before he could leave the center. The officer’s name was not released. He was treated at a hospital for undisclosed injuries. Swain, a 48-year-old Toms River resident, has been charged with attempted murder and weapons counts. It wasn’t known Wednesday if he’s retained an attorney.