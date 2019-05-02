Puppy found dead in weighted cage submerged in pond

WEST MILFORD, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a 10-week-old puppy was found dead in a submerged and weighted cage in a northern New Jersey pond.

The dog was found Tuesday in West Milford. But it’s not clear how long the animal had been in the water before it was discovered. An autopsy will be performed to determine how and when the dog died. Authorities say the animal’s breed remains under investigation. Township police and the Passaic County prosecutor’s Office are leading the investigation. But they say there currently are no leads or suspects. A nonprofit animal welfare group is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of those responsible for the dog’s death.